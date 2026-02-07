Steelers WR Explains Decision to Retire

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite a disappointing season, were able to pull some good individual play from some surprising sources.

One such player was Adam Thielen, the veteran wide receiver who joined the team in the middle of the season to address concerns that the Steelers had with wide receiver depth and passing issues.

Thielen was able to provide limited help in the passing game, but also aided the Steelers greatly by pulling defensive backs towards him, stopping teams from double-teaming DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin in man coverage situations. He accumulated 117 yards over 5 games and three starts with the Steelers.

At the conclusion of the Steelers season, Thielen decided to end his NFL career, announcing his retirement. Now, he recently spoke to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger at Super Bowl Radio Row, explaining why he made the decision and how tough it was for him to come to that conclusion.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen (16) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"I think at this point of your career, when you have to take a backseat. You're not playing quite as much, you're not an every-down guy, it's clear to me it's time to be done," Thielen said. "Honestly, what makes it a difficult decision, I feel good. I know I could still do it physically and mentally."

Then, Thielen spoke about his future and how he was happy that he ended his NFL career on a positive note.

"Excited about the next chapter," he added. "I came out clean. I feel good, and that's a huge positive."

Thielen's Journey To Retirement

It is unclear at this point what Thielen plans to do now, but it seems that he knows what is next for him and his family. Thielen had one of the more interesting journeys of NFL players, spending his entire collegiate career at Division II Minnesota State Mankato.

He then attended a local tryout, impressing the Vikings staff and continuing to impress for the next ten years with the team. The one time Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler finished his NFL career with multiple leaguewide records and led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates first down during the first half Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While his Steelers stint was short, it showed some of the prowess of GM Omar Khan to find value in places where other teams had not at that point, and Thielen was able to finish his NFL career as a contributor on a playoff team, despite how the playoffs went for the Steelers in 2025.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers.