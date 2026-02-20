Steelers Have Another WR Trade to Consider

There's a number of intriguing potential trade options at the wide receiver position this offseason, but if the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make a statement and find a long-term running mate for DK Metcalf, there's one name that stands above the rest.

After an excellent rookie season in 2024, during which he posted 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a first-round pick out of LSU, Brian Thomas Jr. fell short for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. Across 14 games, he logged just 707 yards and two scores on 48 catches.

Jacksonville hasn't indicated that it's willing to move off of Thomas Jr., and it's unknown if he'll ever officially become available, but it's likely that the organization will at the very least do its due diligence if approached with trade offers.

Pittsburgh has all the reasons in the world to call up the Jaguars and see what it would take to pry away the 23-year-old, who would instantly become a key cog of an offense that desperately needs additional weapons.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) stands a the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Steelers' Recent WR Woes

After striking out on landing a top veteran receiver to pair with George Pickens ahead of the 2024 campaign despite reportedly being close to acquiring Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh made good on its previous misses by bringing in DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks last March.

The addition of Metcalf, who immediately signed a four-year extension worth $132 million with the team, essentially ended up pushing the Steelers to trade Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys several months later as he entered the final season of his rookie contract.

Pittsburgh was able to pick up a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder for Pickens while sending a 2027 sixth-rounder the other way as well, and he finished the year with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Outside of Metcalf, meanwhile, no Steelers receiver recorded more than 372 yards in 2025. That total belonged to Calvin Austin III, who is set to reach free agency next month.

With Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek representing the only options under contract for the 2026 campaign beyond Metcalf, unless the team has high hopes for one of the players it signed to reserve/futures deals this offseason, Pittsburgh must be aggressive in filling its glaring need at receiver.

What Would It Take to Land Thomas Jr.?

Despite his dip in production in 2025, Thomas Jr.'s trade value remains high.

He has the traits of a star receiver, as proven by his 2024 season, and the Jaguars aren't just going to move him for pennies on the dollar with two years and a fifth-year option remaining on his rookie contract.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently crafted a mock trade that would send Thomas Jr. and a 2026 fifth-rounder to the Buffalo Bills for fellow 2024 draftee Keon Coleman and a 2026 first-rounder, which will slot in at No. 26 overall.

That value seems fair for a player of Thomas Jr.'s caliber, meaning Pittsburgh would likely have to part with the No. 21 overall selection in this year's draft while adding some additional compensation on top in order to persuade Jacksonville to trade the young receiver.

If the Steelers had already planned on taking a receiver in the first round, though, perhaps they'd feel comfortable giving up that pick for Thomas Jr. over selecting a rookie if it ever came down to it.

