Steelers Assistant GM 'Closing In' as Next NFL GM

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have one of the NFL's next general managers in their front office. For another year, assistant general manager Andy Weidl is seeing his name on watch lists for the next big hire across the league, and one NFL insider believes he's "closing in."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer released his list of the 2026 general manager candidates and names to watch as the next GM hire in the league. On that list, he detailed the candidates that are "closing in" on being the next name to be hired, and Weidl made his appearance.

"Another product of the Ozzie Newsome School of Scouting, Weidl and Douglas worked hip-to-hip for years (first in Baltimore, then Philly)—and Douglas once tried to bring Weidl to the Jets to be his No. 2," Breer wrote. "It didn’t happen, so this gifted scout, who cut his teeth on the college trail, had to wait a little longer to get the sort of role he now serves with the Steelers, where he more or less runs the scouting operation for general manager Omar Khan."

Weidl joined the Steelers the same year Omar Khan did as GM, working hand-in-hand with the biggest decisions the team makes each year. He's seemingly been on the watchlist every year since coming to Pittsburgh, and should likely get a shot at some point during his career.

In The Trenches

Weidl is heavily credited with helping the Steelers rebuild their trenches during his run as assistant GM. Since arriving, the team has added Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick to their offensive line, as well as their backup, Spencer Anderson, and big-bodied tight end, Darnell Washington.

He's also helped add Isaac Seumalo, who played for Weidl in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

On defense, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black are the latest additions, with Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer all making names for themselves as well.

What's Next for Weidl?

The Steelers have likely been preparing to lose Weidl at some point during his tenure with the team. While they're grateful to have him around, they know the landscape of the NFL and how a name as big as his, with the success he's had, won't stick around forever.

At the same time, they just signed Omar Khan to an extension, meaning Weidl isn't taking over as the next general manager anytime soon.

More than likely, the Steelers lose Weidl to a GM job elsewhere. When it the big question.

