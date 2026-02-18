Polarizing QB is Steelers Perfect Trade Option

PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to take a major swing to fill their vacant starting quarterback role, the answer might lie with a former playoff opponent.

The Steelers are looking for a new starter for the 2026 season. The expectation is that Aaron Rodgers will return for another go in Pittsburgh, but that only delays the issue of finding a franchise QB another season.

If they want to take a huge swing and try to solve this problem, they may have to forego waiting for the draft and make a bold move. Utilizing the trade market, they can shock the NFL and grab the player that can help turn the offense around in 2026. That trade could be landing Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud, who has become a polarizing player as he enters his fourth NFL season.

McCarthy + Stroud = Perfect Match?

One sports analyst from Sports Illustrated believes the two are a perfect match. On a recent episode of MMQB podcast, Connor Orr and Marc Sessler discussed various QB situations around the league. When it came to the Steelers' never-ending quest for their new franchise player, Orr floated the possibility of Stroud coming in and taking the next step under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“If Aaron Rodgers decides not to come back to Pittsburgh. You have a Steelers team with a late first-round draft pick, and this perpetual issue of not being good enough to trade up for a top-flight rookie,” he said. “If you’re the Steelers, and Mike McCarthy, is that the phone call that you make? Where, C.J. Stroud is a classic drop-back passer, with just enough athleticism sprinkled in there that could make it work for me. I’m like, man, that’s the team where I’m like, I wonder if they do it."

Orr might just be on to something. McCarthy's reputation as a QB whisperer is well-noted, and one of the areas he's helped multiple players reduce their turnovers. In the early 2000s with the New Orleans Saints, he helped Aaron Brooks go from 22 and 15 interceptions in 2001 and 2002 to just eight interceptions in 2003. Rodgers threw for single digit interception totals in eight consecutive seasons under McCarthy.

Mauybe that McCarthy magic can help Stroud limit those risky plays and settle into the Offensive Rookie of the Year QB he was in 2023.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Would Steelers Trade for Stroud?

The reality is a trade is the unlikeliest route for the Steelers to add a quarterback. The team is more likely to sign another option in free agency, whether that's Rodgers or any other veteran to pair with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. The team is also likely to add another young option via the draft. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been linked to the organization for some time now, while late-round options like Sawyer Robertson from Baylor and Drew Allar from Penn State stand out as under-the-radar names to watch.

Between those free agent and draft options, the Steelers might look at Stroud and think "jackpot!" After all, Stroud is a prototypical pocket-passer who is a little too prone to mistakes. The 6'3", 220-pound QB is still just 24, and won't turn 25 until the 2026 regular season begins. For an organization desperately needing a new offensive leader and man under center, Stroud is an intriguing option with significantly more upside than any other one at the Steelers' disposal.

Would Texans Move Stroud?

The short answer is yes. Houston's defense is arguably the best unit in the league, and had it not been for myriad turnovers from Stroud and the offense, they could have been the AFC's representative in the Super Bowl.

Not only is Stroud coming off a difficult postseason, he's also entering that nebulous contractual zone. 2026 is the final season of his rookie deal, meaning the team has to decide on his fifth-year option, which would cost Houston over $25 million in 2027.

They also have to now discuss and finalize a contract extension. Are the Texans committed to Stroud long-term? If not, now is the ideal time to move him and into a different direction.

