Steelers Chances at Malik Willis Takes Another Blow

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a starting quarterback. Right now, Aaron rodgers is the name to watch, but this team is monitoring all options as they prepare for 2026.

One of those options is Malik Willis. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is expected to be the next young passer with a shot at a starting job, and landing in Pittsburgh is certainly on the table. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport put a little bit of a damper on those chances, making it known that competition will be fierce for Willis.

"I think Malik Willis is gonna have a really, really good market. Like, when he's played in some tough situations, he has been really impressive," Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Gonna have competition."

This doesn't look good for Pittsburgh, who wouldn't be willing to give up a lot of money for Willis in the first place. The way they see this year's market, they're looking to protect themselves in 2027, just like they did last offseason.

So, if they were looking to bring in Willis, it would be on a prove-it deal. Judging by Rapoport's comments, that's not going to get a deal done with the top quarterback on the free agent market.

Where Steelers Will Turn Next

The Steelers' focus outside of Willis is Rodgers. The team is expected to open the doors one more time for the 42-year-old quarterback, looking to run it back with McCarthy and try once again to win a Super Bowl.

"I think Pittsburgh would like to have Aaron Rodgers back. They've been in touch. They've been in contact. You know, I think there's some hope there," Rapoport said. "The face that he's already in contact with Mike McCarthy, the fact that he's gonna decide before free agency, this is a good thing."

Rodgers should give the Steelers an answer before free agency. If he says he's returning, their search ends, and likely doesn't re-open until 2027. If he says he's done or headed elsewhere, look for Pittsburgh to view Willis, along with others, as their candidates.

Anyone on the open market could work, and Will Howard could certainly be expected to compete for a starting job.

But again, the Steelers don't want to hand out big contracts to quarterbacks until they know they've found their next franchise passer. Willis could be that, but the Steelers aren't likely to offer him a deal worth anything significant this offseason.

So, he'll probably head elsewhere.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers