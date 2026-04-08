Steelers Bad QB Trade is Back Again

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to add a quarterback that isn't named Aaron Rodgers before the 2026 season begins. Whether it's in the NFL Draft or via trade, the Steelers have made it clear that they want to add some more young talent to the room.

Earlier in the offseason, the Steelers were connected to multiple players in the trade market. Well, it seems that talk hasn't quite died around the league.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Philadelphia Eagles backup Tanner McKee was one of those names rumored to be on the trade block, with a few pundits suggesting the Steelers make a call on the 25-year-old. Now that the Eagles have brought in veteran Andy Dalton, the rumor mill has once again stirred up talk about McKee and the Steelers. On a recent episode of Football 301 with Nate Tice, the host once again suggested McKee as an option for Pittsburgh.

"They are the team that I think should trade for Tanner McKee more than anyone," he said. "The most important position (quarterback), you guys are just waving a white flag. And I think that’s really annoying, when you could have had a clear break, a really clear rip from all of this.”

Frustration = Valid

What Tice perfectly hits on is the frustration that the Steelers feel within the organization and has been loudly shared from the fanbase regarding the quarterback situation. Since the end of the 2021 season, the Steelers have been stuck in this ridiculous cycle of trotting stopgap players into the position.

Now, Aaron Rodgers is a considerable cut above the other candidates who tried to fill the QB1 role. Players like Mitch Trubitsky and Kenny Pickett were futile candidates, and the team is still trying to find its next franchise quarterback.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Why McKee Makes No Sense

While a trade for McKee isn't impossible, it makes little sense for the Steelers. This is something that Steelers On SI has collectively argued since this news first emerged earlier in the offseason.

The 6'6" McKee is a player with upside; there's no arguing that. If the Steelers acquired him for a day three draft pick, it would be worth taking a flyer on him. The problem is that he's more of the same for the Steelers.

McKee is essentially the same thing as Will Howard or Mason Rudolph. Could he start a few games? Absolutely, he could. In his career, McKee has played in six NFL games and started two contests. Both of those starts came in the final regular-season game with the Eagles already in the postseason. In those two starts, he's 1-1 with 510 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

But is he the next franchise guy? Let this quote from former head coach Mike Tomlin serve as the answer.

"Never say never, but never. OK?"

The frustration is valid, but unfortunately, it will continue. The fanbase and analysts can offer opinions and suggestions, but that doesn't change what the Steelers are doing. They believe they can win with the right quarterback. For now, they view Rodgers as the "right" QB and then turn their attention to a new franchise player in 2027. The offseason brings around a lot of speculation, but even on second thought, this trade suggestion makes no sense for the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers