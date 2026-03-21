Potential Steelers QB Option Isn't Better Than Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback for the coming season, with the team having Mason Rudolph as their only quarterback option with starting experience at the NFL level.

With that in mind, there has been no shortage of suggestions made for the Steelers' possible next steps. After not landing some of the top free agents like Kyler Murray and Malik Willis, the Steelers may be scrambling to find their future signal caller. One person who made a suggestion for the Steelers' next steps is Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, stating that the Steelers should look towards Tanner McKee.

First, Orr detailed why McKee would be available for teams during an episode of the Monday Morning Quarterback video series.

"The Eagles traded for Andy Dalton, and that made who expendable?" Orr said. "Tanner McKee. High upside, former late sixth, seventh-round pick out of Stanford, has played really well in certain situations. And they've been reluctant to trade him, but now they have Andy Dalton, probably less reluctant to trade him."

Then Orr explained why McKee would be a good fit for the Steelers, focusing on how Mike McCarthy as a head coach could help with the situation.

"If you're Mike McCarthy, you have Will Howard, you have Mason Rudolph, go get Tanner McKee and say, 'Alright Aaron [Rodgers], I'll give you until the end of the week. You can be here with Tanner, and Tanner's gonna be the quarterback when you're gone, or is at least gonna be the bridge to the quarterback when you're gone. I'm not waiting anymore...' He'd be a great McCarthy quarterback," Orr said.

Should The Steelers Target McKee?

If the Steelers want a quarterback of McKee's caliber, they are more than likely better off sticking with Rudolph, as both have similar level of play in limited time as an NFL quarterback. They could do that without losing draft capital, as well.

The Steelers have been unable to stabilize the quarterback position since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the 2021 season. Between missed draft picks and short-term free agency misses, the Steelers have had their share of issues behind center.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The issue, however, is that the Steelers and the league have made it quite hard for them to fix that issue this season. With a weak draft class and no standout free agents remaining, the Steelers are stuck with mediocrity at the position for the foreseeable future, with no immediate recourse available to them.

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