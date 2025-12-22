Steelers Beat Lions After Crazy Last-Second Call by Refs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers relied heavily on their depth, with their offense and defense both prevailing in a pivotal win over the Detroit Lions, 29-24.

The Steelers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

The first drive started off well for the Lions, as quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a medium gain. Then, a sack by nose tackle Keeanu Benton for 8 yards forced a third down that the Lions couldn't convert. They punted to the Steelers, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense took the field.

Rodgers was able to immediately connect with his offense, as running back Jaylen Warren gained 12 yards early, and a pivotal catch for 18 yards by Darnell Washington gained 18 yards. A short gain by running back Kenneth Gainwell then set up second down, where Rodgers could not find a receiver before edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson reached 10.5 sacks by hitting Rodgers back for 9 yards. A tipped pass set up a fourth and 14, where Chris Boswell made a 59-yard field goal. It was one yard short of his career longest. The Steelers took a 3-0 lead.

On the first play following the kickoff, linebacker Jack Sawyer made an impact, dodging offensive lineman Penei Seiwell and forcing a Jahmyr Gibbs fumble. Gibbs recovered the football, but Sawyer still made an early impact. Despite that, the Lions converted on third and 12, and the drive continued. After a couple small gains, a 17-yard rush by running back David Montgomery put the Lions in the red zone.

The Lions found themselves in a goal line situation with a new set of downs with new tight end Anthony Firsker, who caught a 14 yard pass. Then, Sawyer reappeared to tackle Gibbs in the backfield on second down. A third down trick play did not work, and a pass attempt to St. Brown on the goal line on fourth down was broken up by cornerback Joey Porter Jr. . The Steelers would take over with about 94 yards to gain.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After a tackle for loss that nearly caused a safety, the Steelers then begun to move the ball down the field with screen passes to wide receivers Adam Thielen and Calvin Austin. The Lions defensive pressure proved to be too much, as they were forced to punt on their own side of the field.

The Lions were slightly more successful than the Steelers on their drive, as they had to opt to pass more due to the Steelers shutting down their run game. With that in mind, both wide receiver Jameson Williams as well as St. Brown were targeted with ease, both making large gains. Then the defense for the Steelers focused up, and they forced a Jake Bates field goal attempt. His kick was good, and the Lions tied the game 3-3.

The Steelers then ran three straight screens in a row, and were unable to gain a first down. They sent Waitman out to punt. Luckily for the Steelers, they were able to force a three-and-out following a drive opening sack by defensive tackle Cam Heyward for a loss of 5 yards.

Elite Playmaking During The Second Quarter

The Steelers would go three-and-out again, and Waitman punted back to the Lions. The Lions moved down the field slowly, and the drive featured two negative moments by the Steelers. First, defensive back Brandin Echols left with an injury, then the broadcast caught DK Metcalf punching a fan. Two plays later, wideout Isaac TeSlaa broke double coverage in the end zone for a 20 yard touchdown to make it 10-3 Lions.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the ensuing drive, Rodgers was unable to move the ball consistently, then tight end Pat Freiermuth got the ball across the chains for a new set of downs following a drop by Metcalf. The next set of downs occured as the time expired quickly, and an offensive pass interference penalty on Metcalf made it a tough conversion.

Rodgers found wide receiver Adam Thielen for the first down, setting the Steelers up for first down with 33 seconds remaining from their own 40. Then, Rodgers found Gainwell deep on the right side. He caught the ball despite pass interference, and reached the end zone without being touched. Despite initially ruled incomplete, the referees changed their call and Rodgers and Gainwell were credited with a 45-yard touchdown.

The Steelers entered the half tied 10-10.

The ensuing drive brought three straight third down conversions including one on a rush by Jaylen Warren that put the Steelers into the redzone. On second and eight, Rodgers found tight end Darnell Washington for a short gain, and he was initially ruled down despite the ball ending in the hands of the Lions defense. Then, following a review, Washington was ruled to not be down, and the Lions took over from their own four-yard line.

A low snap on third down on the following drive from the 6 yard line saw Goff scramble through the end zone, then safety Kyle Dugger tackled him down in the end zone for a safety. The Steelers took a 12-10 lead.

Offensive Dominance Fuels Separation By The Steelers

Rodgers then helped to continue the dominance from Gainwell, as he found him for a 19-yard gain. A fourth and two arrived after Rodgers rushed for seven on third down, then Rodgers found Scotty Miller for the conversion. Rodgers found Metcalf in the endzone for a touchdown, but it was called back on a Washington offensive pass interference. Boswell came out for a short field goal, and the Steelers extended their lead to 15-10.

The Steelers would force a three-and-out on the next drive, and the Steelers would take over with good field position. After three plays of six or less yards, Rodgers handed the ball off to Jaylen Warren. Bouncing off blocks from Spencer Anderson and the offensive line, Warren jumped out to a 45-yard touchdown run to make it 22-10 following a Boswell PAT.

The Lions took the field, and got moving with a 14-yard catch by wideout Khalif Raymond. After small plays to Jahmyr Gibbs and some incomplete passes, Goff found Raymond for a short pass, then Raymond took it into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 22-17 Steelers.

Then, the Steelers iced the game. Warren got the handoff once again at the same distance as his previous touchdown, and once again made it to the end zone unscathed with a 45-yard touchdown run. After a Boswell PAT, the Steelers took a 29-17 lead.

The Lions would roll down the field with ease, and Gibbs beat Jeremiah Moon for a touchdown, going 68 yards in 2:30 to make it 29-24. Boswell came out to kick a field goal after a third down went awry, and the ball doinked off the uprights to give the Lions a fighting chance.

A late flag on Dugger on fourth down gave the Lions life after an incomplete pass, then a tripping call on Highsmith moved the Lions down the field more. Goff found St. Brown to put the Lions in the red zone, then found him again in the end zone to take the lead. The touchdown was called back on offensive pass interference.

Then with time expiring, Goff passed to St. Brown, who lateraled to Goff for the score as flags flew onto the ground. After much referee deliberation, it was ruled a touchdown, but with pass interference on St. Brown. According to NFL rules, there is no replay of downs, and the touchdown is called off. The Steelers emerged victorious 29-24.

The Steelers improved to 9-6, and will take on the Browns on December 28.

