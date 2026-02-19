Steelers Best Free Agent WR Option is Being Overlooked

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help. That's obvious. But while everyone is talking about the NFL Draft, there are options in free agency, and one name that fits so well within what this team should be trying to do this offseason.

The Steelers can't band-aid the wide receiver room any longer. Since the departure of Diontae Johnson, the team has been trying everything but adding a real WR2 to find a WR2. Now, it's time to be done adding stop-gaps, or trying to make a tight end a wide receiver, and take advantage of the options in front of them.

The 2026 NFL Draft is loaded with weapons, and it's hard to see the Steelers avoiding them. With the 21st pick in the first round, wideout seems to be the running favorite for the position Pittsburgh selects.

Beforehand, though, free agency has options. Some good ones. Names like Mike Evans, Juan Jennings, and now Tyreek Hill.

One name fits better than all others, though.

Steelers Best Option in Free Agency

Wan'Dale Robinson is 25 years old and coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season in the NFL. The 2022 second-round pick for the New York Giants has progressed each of his first four seasons and now enters a free agency class that may overshadow him. Which is great for the Steelers.

The 5-foot-8 wideout out of Kentucky is the perfect replacement for Calvin Austin III and would step into Pittsburgh's offense as the No. 3, waiting for the team to draft a No. 2. His speed in the slot gives the Steelers their inside option with Metcalf and a rookie on the outside. And coming off his rookie contract, he's a player who helps contribute now and in the future.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Spotrac estimates Robinson's market value in free agency to be $17.6 million per season over four years. Which, again, is perfect for the Steelers.

Giving up $70.5 million over four years to Robinson aligns with Metcalf's contract as an incoming rookie. Pittsburgh would be paying $47 million between Robinson and Metcalf and then have four to five years of a rookie deal before having to consider signing that player to a big deal as well.

Robinson and Metcalf would both be free agents by that point.

Robinson is the easy option for the Steelers. He's exactly what they need in terms of talent, upside, youth and price tag. He gives them an immediate upgrade alongside Metcalf with a ton of room to grow from Robinson and, potentially, an incoming rookie.

As Evans and Jennings fly off the board, look for Pittsburgh to be patient. And if they're looking out for their future, they'll be talking with the former second-round pick that many teams will be overlooking.

