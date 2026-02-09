Steelers Mock Draft: Three Franchise Pieces, Two Early Trades

PITTSBURGH -- Let the offseason officially begin. The Super Bowl is behind us, the new year is here, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights on the 2026 NFL Draft.

With plenty of needs and a lot of change, this may be the most unknown NFL Draft season fans have witnessed in 20 years. But that brings plenty of excitement, and even if Mike McCarthy brings a different set of values and ideas for the team, the needs are the same and very clear.

The Steelers likely won't finish the draft by using all 13 picks. Instead, expect plenty of trades and some movement as they look for the best 7-9 picks they can land.

In our first mock draft of the new season, the Steelers move twice, using both pick swaps to move up and land "their guy" on both sides of the ball.

Here we go.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 19: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Trade: Steelers send picks 21 and 135 to Carolina Panthers in exchange for pick 19.

The top of almost every Steelers' draft board is wide receiver. After years of trying to figure out the position but failing, it feels like it's finally time for Pittsburgh to head to the NFL Draft to solve the problem. And when Makai Lemon shows himself just two picks before the Steelers are on the clock, they should be willing to make a move.

Lemon brings explosive speed and great route running to the NFL level, which could match well next to DK Metcalf. As a slot option, he replaces Calvin Austin III and Adam Thielen with a young option who has superstar potential.

Round 2, Pick 53: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

There are three USC players in this class for the Steelers, which feels strange. But Pittsburgh has no answer at safety outside of DeShon Elliott. And unles they're planning to keep Jalen Ramsey there for another year, drafting someone with their second pick fits their needs well.

Kamari Ramsey has all the speed, quickness and physicality needed to play at the NFL level. He's a compliment next to Elliott who provides the ability to play in the slot, deep or move around the secondary on any given play.

He needs to work on his ball skills, but he won't be viewed as the star of the safety position, meaning he has time to grow.

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 58: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Trade: Steelers send picks 76, 121, 213 and 237 to San Francisco 49ers for pick 58.

The trade package here is just an example of the freedom a team has with 13 picks. The Steelers sell four picks in this move with the 49ers and still finish with eight selections in the NFL Draft.

After selecting Ramsey, the Steelers could sit there and realize they get another shot at a physical defensive back to pair with Joey Porter Jr. Neal and Porter Jr. would be two of the most physically-dominant players at the position right off the jump, and if they can use their size and strength in this defense, they have the ability to be two of the scariest-looking cornerbacks stepping on the field.

Round 3, Pick 85: Zacharian Branch, WR, Georgia

Double-dipping at wide receiver is almost expected for the Steelers. And with their one-and-only third-round pick, it's hard to pass up on the speed of Zacharian Branch.

The Georgia wide receiver is one of the scariest deep threats in the NFL Draft, which again, pairs perfectly with Metcalf. His size along with Lemon may make for difficult times putting both on the field at the same time, but McCarthy is supposed to be an offensive mastermind, so he should be able to make it work.

Either way, it gives whoever is playing quarterback (most likely Aaron Rodgers) two new weapons with blazing-fast speed.

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 5, Pick 99: Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

The Steelers don't know who their starting left guard will be in 2026, but even if it's Isaac Seumalo, they'll need a long-term option. Stephens is a developmental piece who brings a ton of strength and grit to the offensive line.

Pittsburgh has done well developing players the last two years and could make Stephens the next piece to the long-term puzzle. While he won't be viewed as a starter this season, he'll be expected to step into the role moving forward and help complete the next generation of offensive linemen in Pittsburgh.

Round 5, Pick 159: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton was a first-round running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. After deciding to go back to Penn State and a down year, he's now outside the top five running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Which is perfect for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will need someone to team up with Jaylen Warren if Kenneth Gainwell heads elsewhere in free agency. Singleton is a do-it-all back who can catch the football or run, and has worked with other running backs his entire time at State College.

As a fifth-round pick, he steps into a group and sits behind Warren with a chance to be the team's No. 2 and grow alongside Kaleb Johnson.

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 214: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Cade Klubnik is going to gain steam throughout the NFL Draft process, like every quarterback does. However, when the dust settles, this class isn't going to be very impressive, and Klubnik will slide much like Will Howard did last year.

Pittsburgh expects Rodgers to return in 2026 and will wait another year before going big in the first round for a quarterback. In the meantime, they'll be looking for a diamond in the rough with Klubnik, who at one point in his career, was considered a name to watch early in the first round.

He and Will Howard will now get a chance to learn from Rodgers and McCarthy, hoping to be the next franchise QB of the Steelers.

Round 7, Pick 224: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

The final pick in the draft is usually a few positions - linebacker, offensive lineman or defensive tackle. The three positions tend to hold value in the seventh round, which makes Gentry fascinating. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound linebacker has a ton of athletcism and Pittsburgh will try to utilize that as he grows.

The former National Freshman of the Year candidate will look to make the team his first season, and Pittsburgh will hope his physical and athletic traits can translate to the next seventh-round star in the NFL.

