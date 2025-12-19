Steelers Bring Back Beloved QB Day After Release

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad has once again brought back another familiar face. It took just over a day, but after the organization released talented athlete John Rhys Plumlee, the Steelers quickly brought the quarterback and wide receiver back.

The Steelers brought in a variety of players to work out, which was likely why they originally released Plumlee. However, after passing on all of the players they brought in for workouts and visits, the team signed Plumlee for another stint in Pittsburgh. The team also brought back running back Trey Sermon to complete a full practice squad roster.

The signing marks yet another tenure in Pittsburgh for the 24-year-old. He's been signed and waived three separate times by the Steelers this season.

What Plumlee Brings to Steelers

Although he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, the Steelers value the versatility and athleticism Plumlee provides. This year alone, he's filled in at multiple roles with the scout team. When they were gearing up for their game against the Chicago Bears, it was Plumlee who played the part of Caleb Williams in practice. His mobility was a way to prepare the defense.

Feb 1, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback John Rhys Plumlee of UCF (18) passes against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Plumlee can also play wide receiver. When the team activated rookie quarterback Will Howard from the Reserve/Injured List, Plumlee began taking reps in practice at receiver in addition to being a scout team QB.

During his first stint with the Steelers in 2024, he also showcased quickness as a kick returner. Before the Steelers cut him, he returned kicks in all three preseason games. This most recent preseason, he returned two kicks for the Seattle Seahawks in preseason action, totaling 48 yards. If there is any active roster skillset Plumlee can bring, it's in a small special teams role. It remains unlikely that the Steelers call him up to the 53-man roster this season.

Former College Stud

Prior to making the leap to the NFL, he was a standout player in the NCAA. He began his collegiate career playing at Ole Miss, but he transferred to the University of Central Florida in 2022.

During his two years at UCF, he made a name for himself as an NFL prospect. He accumulated over 4,700 passing yards in two seasons, as well as 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also ran for over 500 yards in both of those campaigns, highlighted by a career-best 802 yards as a senior.

