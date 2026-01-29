Steelers Sign Big-Bodied WR to Futures Contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of the offseason, but they're still making moves and adding players to the roster.

The Steelers announced that they've signed receiver A.T. Perry to a Reserve/Future contract, who has spent the past three seasons in the NFL. He stands 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, making himself an opposing figure against secondaries.

Reserve/Future contracts keep players from negotiating with other NFL teams after they've signed them. The contract doesn't start immediately, but will count once the NFL year begins towards the roster and the salary cap.

NFL teams can also sign as many players as they want to Reserve/Future contracts, but must make cuts at the 90-man limit on the first day of the league year.

A.T. Perry Background

Perry spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, but only on their practice squad and never featured in a game for them.

He joined the New Orleans Saints as the 195th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest.

Perry played in the final 10 games for the Saints that season and started three games for them as a rookie, totaling 12 catches on 18 targets for 245 yards, 20.5 yards per reception, and both four touchdowns and 10 first downs.

He had his best game in the 2023 regular season finale, a 48-17 blowout win over the rival Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 18. He made three catches for 53 yards and also caught two touchdown passes in the victory.

The Saints waived him on Oct. 4, 2024 and he signed with the Denver Broncos four days later.

Perry played for Wake Forest in college, where he starred, making 171 catches for 2,662 yards, 15.6 yards per reception, and 28 touchdowns in 43 games.

Sep 10, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) runs after a reception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

He was a First Team All-ACC wideout as a junior in 2021, with 71 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 games, leading the Demon Deacons to the ACC Championship Game.

Perry again earned First Team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2022, with 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

He hails from Lake Worth Beach, Fla. and attended Park Vista Community High School before attending Wake Forest.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers