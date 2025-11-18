Steelers Re-Sign Former Fan Favorite QB/WR
Just two weeks after releasing him, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing a former fan favorite back to their practice squad.
Ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson has reported that Pittsburgh is signing quarterback/wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee while releasing defensive back Jack Henderson as the corresponding move.
Reunited Once Again
Plumlee's return to the Steelers will mark his third different stint with the organization since going undrafted in 2024.
The 24-year-old signed with Pittsburgh after going undrafted out of UCF, where he transferred to ahead of the 2022 campaign after beginning his collegiate career at Ole Miss.
Plumlee gained a bit of traction a bit as a draft prospect while participating in the Big 12's Pro Day, where he finished with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, 6.96-second three-cone drill and 36.5-inch vertical jump, all of which would've ranked inside the top-two among quarterbacks at theNFL Scouting Combine.
While he was picked by the Arlington Renegades with the No. 3 overall pick in the UFL Draft right before he headed out to training camp with the Steelers last year, he did not pursue the former opportunity and instead chose to see things out with the latter.
Plumlee's initial appearance with Pittsburgh came during the team's first game of the preseason last year against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024. He finished that contest with a total of five special teams snaps while also returning two kicks for 42 yards.
Plumlee went on to rack up 43 yards on two kick returns against the Buffalo Bills in the Steelers' following exhibition game before recording 60 yards on two kick returns and 16 yards on a single punt in the preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions. He also threw for 32 yards while rushing for four in that contest as well.
Pittsburgh released him at final roster cuts, however, and Plumlee proceeded to sign to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
He ended up landing with the Seattle Seahawks in November 24 and remained with them through this past preseason while strictly serving as a wide receiver.
Seattle cut him with an injury designation in August, though, and he signed to the Steelers' practice squad at the end of October before being let go on November 4.
Can Plumlee Help Steelers?
Plumlee likely won't see the field on offense for Pittsburgh should he ever be elevated on game day or sign to the 53-man roster, but he could potentially fill a role on special teams as a return man.
He logged 48 yards on two attempts for the Seahawks this past preseason after tallying 145 on six tries with the Steelers last year. With Ke'Shawn Williams in the concussion protocol after suffering his injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, perhaps Plumlee could serve as depth in that regard vs. Chicago if need be.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!