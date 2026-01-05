Steelers Win AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the 2025 AFC North champions. After a physical Week 18 fight with the Baltimore Ravens, the black and gold are officially kings of the North and will head into the postseason with a playoff run in front of them.

It all came down to Week 18 and a do-or-die matchup with the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. After losing Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh found themselves closing out the regular season with everyone on the line.

It wasn't easy, but the Steelers took care of bussiness, winning 26-24 over their divisional rivals on Sunday Night Football.

Playoff Tree

The Steelers will now go on to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. As the fourth seed in the AFC, Pittsburgh will host their opening-round game.

The rest of the AFC Wild Card picture is as follows:

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Charger

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

If no wild card teams win, the Steelers would travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in the Divisional Round. Unless both the Chargers and Bills win, they cannot host a Divisional Round game as the fourth seed.

Steelers Getting Healthy

The Steelers will have everyone back for their playoff run. Heading into Week 18, the team got several names back, including multiple starters. Star edge rusher T.J. Watt returned from his lung surgery recovery, as well as cornerbacks James Pierre (calf) and Brandin Echols (groin). On offense, guard Isaac Seumalo (tricep) and wide receiver Calvin Austin (hamstring) returned as well.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Outside of injuries, Pittsburgh will also get star wide receiver DK Metcalf back on the field. Metcalf was suspended for the final two games of the regular season because of an altercation with a fan in Detroit.

Without Metcalf on the field, the Steelers turned to Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their top wide receiver options.

Metcalf was allowed to return to the team's facility this week and is now able to return to the field for the playoffs.

Here We Go... Again?

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in eight years, but they are desperate for that to change.

This team has acknowledged the struggle of continuing to struggle in the postseason and the urgency to change that. They've made moves like bringing in Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, with the hopes of sculpting a roster worthy enough to make a playoff run.

They now get an opportunity to end their drought against Houston after winning the AFC North.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers