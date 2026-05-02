NFL Draft Expert Names Steelers Most Talented QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on the most controversial quarterback in the NFL Draft last week, opting to select Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the No. 76 selection.

The reactions were mixed, but one of the top voices in the NFL space has been praising the selection, suggesting him as the starter for the Steelers when the beginning of the 2026 season comes around.

On an appearance on the NFL Network show Path to the Draft, Jeremiah detailed why he believes Allar has the skills and abilities to take the starting role for the Steelers this season.

"I think you could have an open competition with the guys they have there," Jeremiah said. "But to me, Allar is the one who's the most talented player on their roster at that position. I would roll with him. I know he's a rookie, but he's got a ton of ability. He's played a ton of football. His career didn't end up the way he would've liked, but there are stretches of good play. Gotta clean up his footwork a little bit. But that's what I'd like to see. Next year, they're gonna more than likely be in the quarterback market in the draft. I'd like to know what I have in Drew Allar before we have to make that decision."

Does Allar Slot In at QB?

Jeremiah points out the obvious issue of talent in the quarterback room, as the Steelers will currently enter the season with Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as their quarterback room. With that in mind, the room itself does not inspire much confidence. Allar has more than likely the easiest shot of any rookie quarterback outside of Fernando Mendoza at leading his team down the field when the season begins.

Allar has an impressive Penn State resume, but there are questions of whether or not his game can scale to the next level. His arm talent is there, but concerns about decision making and footwork as well as suffering a season-ending injury in 2025 allowed for him to be available when the Steelers selected him in the third round.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass on the run during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

All of this could change soon. It seems that despirte the Allar selection, the team may still be interested in rostering Aaron Rodgers for the coming season, which would completely change the quarterback room and the order on the depth chart.

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