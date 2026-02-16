Tyreek Hill Makes Too Much Sense for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a wild option developing to fill out their wide receiver depth.

The depth, or lack thereof, of Steelers receivers has been a huge talking point for the past few seasons. The same issue held the organization back in 2025, as the offense had just one top-tier pass-catcher to target. Heading into 2026, the organization is seemingly targeting more wide receiver help to bolster the offense.

The 2026 NFL Draft will likely be used by the Steelers to add at the position, but they might not rely solely on that. There is also a chance that they look to free agency, and the pool of players there might just include a polarizing player with game-breaking potential. Recently released former Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is set to hit the open market, and he might be the perfect temporary solution in Pittsburgh.

Why Hill Makes Sense

When it comes to wide receivers, the Steelers are beggars. As the old saying goes, beggars can't be choosers, and the organization is unfortunately stuck in that situation. Behind Metcalf, their production at the position was paltry. Their second and third-highest receivers were running back Kenneth Gainwell and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Their next most productive receiver was Calvin Austin III, who mustered a measly 31 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if the Steelers add another receiver in the first two rounds, they still have notable depth issues. That's where Hill comes in. The recently injured Hill has a career's worth of big plays under his belt. In 2025, he was limited to just four games, recording 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown in a small sample.

Entering his age-32 season, Hill is no longer the ultimate cheat code he once was, but that's not what the Pittsburgh offense would need from him. The seven-time 1,000-yard receiver last surpassed that mark in 2023, when he reached a career-best 1,799 receiving yards.

What he can still command, however, is targets. As long as Hill is healthy, he can receiver over 100 targets in a season and give you the faith and confidence that he can make the catch and give you a few extra yards.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Is Hill a Realistic Option?

This is where things get tricky. The Steelers will likely be active when the new league year begins. With ample salary cap space, the organization will add at multiple positions.

Because they will be one of the big spenders in free agency, it's easy to connect them to all of the big targets. Hill is included in that list.

What could hold the Steelers up is the potential fit. While they would absolutely love to add a dynamic and explosive playmaker of Hill's repute, they may not see him as a suitable number two option behind Metcalf and a top-round pick.

If the team is adding talent, then Hill is a top option to watch. If the Steelers are set on trying to build the wide receiver room in a certain way, Hill might not make the best match.

Still, the new league year is going to be more and more interesting as we inch closer to the official start of the 2026 NFL season.

