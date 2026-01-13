Steelers Owner Reacts to Mike Tomlin Stepping Down

Less than 24 hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans, head coach Mike Tomlin informed the team of his decision to step away.

In the immediate aftermath of that choice, Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II put out a public announcement thanking Tomlin for his time with the organization.

"During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach," Rooney said in a statement posted by the Steelers on X. "Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

"My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football."

Tomlin's Legacy in Pittsburgh

Tomlin leaves the Steelers as one of the most decorated and accomplished head coaches of the 21st century, if not the history of the NFL on a larger scale.

Over his 19 seasons with the organization, he compiled a 193-114-2 record during the regular season while going 8-12 in the playoffs, which includes the win in Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals back in February 2009 that Rooney referenced in his statement.

Rooney also made note of Tomlin's 19-straight non-losing campaigns with the Steelers, which is tied with legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the second-longest such streak in league history.

Tomlin consistently had the Steelers in playoff contention, and while their losing streak in the postseason reached seven games following their loss to the Texans yesterday, his body of work with the franchise was nothing short of impressive.

What Comes Next for Tomlin and the Steelers

Since Tomlin stepped away from the Steelers, the organization retains his contractual rights, meaning that a trade is a distinct possibility somewhere in the future.

For right now, though, Tomlin may decide to take the 2026 campaign off and potentially pursue a job as a TV analyst before focusing on finding a different landing spot as a head coach next cycle in 2027.

As for Pittsburgh, it quickly becomes one of, if not the, top job available next to the Baltimore Ravens this year. The Steelers should be able to land one of the more qualified candidates across the board and enter their next stage with them at the helm.

