Steelers Almost Certain to Trade Up in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an advantageous position entering the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization has a whopping 12 picks at their disposal, giving them ample opportunity to address multiple positions.

The Steelers also have the chance to be aggressive. Thanks to four compensatory draft picks awarded to the organization for its free-agent departures last season, the team has additional picks to work with.

That means it's all but certain that the Steelers will trade up at some point in the draft. The big question is - when will they do it?

Why the Second Round Makes Sense for Steelers

This class is marked by how impressive so many players are. The superstar factor might not be as prominent in the 2026 class, but there are anywhere from 30 to 50 players projected to be NFL starters. In the first round, the Steelers are likely to zero in on a top wide receiver, ideally someone like USC's Makai Lemon or Washington Huskies wideout Denzel Boston.

If only the needs ended there. Unfortunately, the Steelers need reinforcements at defensive back, along the defensive line, at quarterback and along the left side of their offensive line.

Which is why the second round is crucial. Among those 50 players with starting potential, there are plenty of cornerbacks and defensive linemen. Sitting at pick no. 53, they will have the opportunity to select a talented player. They have to be ready, however, to pounce and move up anywhere in Round 2 to get another top prospect.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Can Steelers Do This?

The short answer is 100%, yes. Not only do they have 12 picks, three of them are in the third round. That is their weapon and biggest asset in any potential trade, as they can package a pair of those, plus one or more of their seven remaining day three picks, to find their way into picks 35 to 50.

What Players Should Steelers Target?

The Steelers should keep their eye on several cornerbacks in the second round. One that stands out is Keionte Scott from Miami. He's a versatile and physical corner who can play in the slot or outside. He'd be an excellent tandemmate behind Joey Porter Jr. Two other options that could be around early in the second round are Arizona State University's Keith Abney and Colton Hood from Tennessee.

The defensive line is another area that could entice the team enough to move up. In my first mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft season, the Steelers found their answer at nose tackle in Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone. The big-bodied run-stuffer could be a huge boost to their front seven. Other players to keep an eye on are Darrell Jackson Jr. from FSU and ISU's Domonique Orange.

Whether it's in the second round or earlier, the Steelers will be active. The team has to improve and with a brand new coaching staff geared towards winning now, the organization will be aggressive when they inevitably trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft.

