Steelers Mock Draft: First-Round WR, Second-Round Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just over two months away from making their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In that time, they will finish filling out their coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers will also try to upgrade their roster via free agency before the clock starts on their first-round pick. Even with roughly $45 million in salary cap space, the Steelers will have to do serious work to address multiple positions.

The organization enters the 2026 NFL Draft with an absurd number of draft picks. Thanks to compensatory picks from free agent losses last season, the Steelers will have 12 choices in the upcoming draft. With so many chances, here's the first of many mock drafts with some surprises involved.

Round 1, Pick 21 - Denzel Boston, Wide Receiver, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Steelers get their WR2 with the selection of Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston. He's a combination of poised route-running, sure-hands with a wide catch radius, and impressive speed. Pair him with DK Metcalf, and the Steelers have a potent pair of pass-catchers.

Round 2, Pick 51 - Keionte Scott, Cornerback, Miami

Pick acquired via projected trade with Carolina Panthers

Steelers trade 2026 Third Round Pick (No. 76), 2026 Fifth Round Pick (No. 159), 2027 Third Round Pick

Utilizing all of those extra picks in the later rounds, the Steelers can move up into the second round to grab a position of need. With that pick, they take Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott. Scott possesses decent size for an outside cornerback, coming in at 6'0" and 200 pounds. That's just enough to help sustain the physicality he plays with at the line of scrimmage and the pesky coverage he provides. He can become the number two behind Joey Porter Jr. in no time.

Round 2, Pick 53 - Dontay Corleone, Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati

Getting more defensive line help must remain a priority for the Steelers, and Dontay Corleone out of Cincinnati fits the bill. A massive run-stuffer, Corleone fits the mold of a true 3-4 nose tackle. He could become another young piece along an already impressive and rising defensive line.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs with the ball as he avoids Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 85 - Chase Bisontis, Left Guard, Texas A&M

Isaac Seumalo might return, but investing in the left side of their offensive line is needed at this point. Bisontis is surprisingly nimble for his size, and he's still just 21 years old. If Seumalo does return, they have their starter in waiting. If he moves on or retires, then Bisontis has the skills to challenge for a starting job immediately.

Round 3, Pick 99 - Bryce Lance, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State

After addressing several areas of need already, the Steelers can take further advantage of their stockpile of draft picks with the selection of another talented pass-catcher. Bryce Lance is a 6'3" target with burst and above average route-running from North Dakota State. He and Boston give the Steelers a dynamic pair of young receivers to slot alongside DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and any other passing options the franchise brings in this offseason.

Round 4, Pick 121 - Harold Perkins Jr, Linebacker, LSU

Injuries derailed an excellent college career, but if healthy Perkins Jr. is a starter in the making. He's quick, explodes towards the ball-carrier, and excels in run and pass coverage.

Round 4, Pick 135 - Mike Washington Jr., Running Back, Arkansas

While the running back position is a strong one, Kenneth Gainwell is not guaranteed to return for 2026. If that is the case, Jaylen Warren's new parter in crime could be Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas. He surpassed 1,200 all-purpose yards this past season, blending speed and phsyicality when the ball is in his hands. He can also be productive as a passing option out of the backfield, which will play perfectly into McCarthy's system.

Round 6, Pick 213 - Sawyer Robertson, Quarterback, Baylor

The Steelers go quarterback late in back-to-back seasons, this time grabbing Sawyer Robertson from Baylor. The senior has good size (6'4", 220 pounds) and production over the past two seasons, and after a decent showing at the Senior Bowl, he heads to Pittsburgh to add more competition and depth.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Sawyer Robertson (12) of Baylor throws the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 214 - James Thompson Jr., Defensive Lineman, Illinois

Another depth piece for the defensive line arrives with James Thompson Jr. He's over 300 pounds and can play a Esezi Otomewo or Logan Lee role along the defensive front, giving them another depth piece in the rotation.

Round 7, Pick 224 -Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Offensive Tackle, Wake Forest

The tackle position can never have enough depth and competition, making Fa'alili Fa'amoe a great value pick in the seventh round. He comes with tons of collegiate experience and could impress.

Round 7, Pick 237 - Rayshaun Benny, Defensive Lineman, Michigan

Rounding out this massive draft class is one defensive lineman in Rayshaun Benny. The Michigan lineman is another potential run-stuffer to add to the mix.

