Steelers Change Kyle Dugger's Contract After Trade
Upon acquiring safety Kyle Dugger in a trade from the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some notable alterations to the former second-round pick's contract.
Dugger's Reworked Deal
Dugger signed a four-year extension worth $58 million with the Patriots ahead of the 2024 campaign, meaning that his contract was originally set to run through 2027.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, however, the final two years of that agreement have been negated, meaning Dugger will become an unrestricted free agent after the current season.
Additionally, the Patriots are on the hook for a majority of the $5.4 million in base salary, plus $1 million in in-game roster bonuses, that's left on Dugger's deal as well.
What This Means for Pittsburgh
Prior to the changes in Dugger's contract, he was set to make base salaries of $10.75 million and $11.75 million with cap hits of $17 million and $18 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, per Over the Cap. None of that salary was guaranteed, though, and there's ultimately little risk associated with this trade for the Steelers.
How Dugger Can Help Steelers
With DeShon Elliott officially on the reserve/injured list after hyperextending his knee against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, Dugger could still into a pretty big role immediately upon joining the team.
Pittsburgh's safety room is full of experienced veterans in Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill and Jabrill Peppers, and Dugger certainly is a strong fit in that regard.
He started 65 of the 74 games he played in for the Patriots from 2020 to 2024, recording 424 tackles with nine interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles over that stretch.
Dugger essentially fell out of favor as a non-fit in new head coach Mike Vrabel's scheme this year, though, and was finally traded to the Steelers after rumors were swirling about him potentially being moved this past offseason as well.
The 29-year-old moved all around New England's defense and was somewhat of a Swiss Army knife, though he's primarily played in the box and at free safety over the past handful of years.
Dugger's performance has appeared to drop off across the past season or so too, but perhaps Pittsburgh could help unlock his potential and turn him into a plus-contributor down the stretch.
It also helps that he has experience playing next to Peppers, as the two were teammates from 2022 to 2024 in New England. As a result, the Steelers could consider starting the pair together in hopes of igniting a spark for their struggling defense.
