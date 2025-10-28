All Steelers

Steelers Add DB Help in Trade With Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers are boosting their defense with a trade addition from the New England Patriots.

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
After an abysmal defensive showing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 from Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new safety in town.

In a trade announced by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Steelers acquired New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. In exchange for Dugger, the Steelers and Patriots swapped sixth and seventh round 2026 draft picks.

Trouble in Steelers' Defensive Paradise

Dugger joins Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers, another former Patriot, at strong safety and DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Kilebrew at free safety on the Steelers' depth chart. Elliott suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh's matchup against Green Bay and is on the injured reserve list and considered out week-to-week. Kilebrew is set to miss the full season.

The Steelers defense, generally considered to be the best in the league, has been floundering in 2025. The NFL ranks the Steelers at 30th in the league and have allowed 25 points per game through Week 8, for a total of 386 yards. Stars like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward, some of the best paid defenders in football, have not been performing like expected, likely leading the Steelers to acquire more help in the form of Dugger.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has not publicly considered taking over defensive play calling duties from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, instead insisting the two will work on a solution to the team's defensive woes.

Kyle Dugger's Journey to the NFL

Dugger was originally drafted by the Pats in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, going 37th overall. In college, he played for the NCAA Division II Lenoir–Rhyne Bears out of North Carolina, where he was made an immediate starter and won the Cliff Harris Award for best small school defensive player in 2019.

NFL New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Dugger made his debut that season in the Patriots' home opener against the Miami Dolphins, but would later miss time due to an ankle injury. His best year was 2023, where he recorded 109 total tackles (71 total, 38 assists) and 1.5 sacks through all 17 games.

Dugger signed a four-year contract with New England that year, and re-signed for another four years in April 2024 for $58 million, with $29,75 million guaranteed. In 2025, he's recorded 17 total tackles (7 solo, 10 assists) and no sacks through the first seven games of the season, but did not play due to a mild knee injury in the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Steelers' AFC North fellows, the Cleveland Browns.

DELILAH BOURQUE

Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

