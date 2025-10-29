Steelers Place Star DB on IR After Knee Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggling defense has been dealt another blow as another key contributor is being sent to the injure reserve.
Steelers Place DeShon Elliott on IR
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Steelers are placing DeShon Elliott on IR. Elliott suffered a knee injury in the Steelers' Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Elliott's move opens a roster spot for the Steelers newest addition, former New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, whom the Steelers acquired in a late-night trade. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Steelers and Patriots swapped sixth and seventh round picks.
DeShon Elliott's Injury vs. Packers
Elliott suffered the injury while attempting to stop Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have been bracing for Elliot to miss the entire season. Fowler went on to say Elliott's ACL is still intact, but a return is "not considered likely."
Elliott, who played college football at the University of Texas, was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He would go on to play three seasons with the Steelers' AFC North rival, before spending a season each with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
2024 was Elliott's first year with the Steelers – who signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract in March of that year – and his most productive yet. In 15 games, he recorded 108 total tackles (73 solo, 35 assists) and no sacks. During the offseason, Pittsburgh signed Elliott to a two-year, $12.5 million extension, with $9.21 million guaranteed.
In 2025, Elliott has recorded 38 total tackles (20 solo, 18 assists) and one sack, which came during the Steelers' overseas game against the Minnesota Vikings. The timeline for his return is unclear, with head coach Mike Tomlin merely confirming Elliott's injury as a week-to-week situation. However, with a placement on the IR, thing's aren't looking good for his return to come any time soon.
The Steelers defensive, typically considered the most powerful in the league, as been struggling this season, and the loss of Elliott is likely not going to spell good things for the rest of Pittsburgh's season. Hopefully, the addition of Dugger will help the Steelers return to their typical defensive prowess as they gear up to take on the Indianapolis Colts' explosive offense in Week 9 at home.
