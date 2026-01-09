Steelers' Chris Boswell Shares Message to Ravens Kicker

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been described as many things over the course of his career. He was a surprise when he first made it with the Steelers after kicking at Rice in the NCAA. After nearly a decade of consistency, he's been called The Wizard of Boz at times and a serial killer by his head coach at other times.

The latest thing the Steelers' kicker can be called is a wise veteran as he finishes his 11th season. After having his PAT blocked in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 18 victory, the game came down to the foot of the opposing kicker, Baltimore Ravens rookie Tyler Loop. Loop missed the field goal attempt, the Steelers won the game and the AFC North division, and the Ravens' season ended.

Immediately after the game, Boswell found Loop on the field. The pair exchanged words. Speaking to reporters before a recent Steelers practice, he was asked about the conversation with the young kicker. Boswell explained that he wanted to convey to Loop a very important message: keep moving forward.

"We fail and when we fail, it's in the public eye for everybody to see," he told reporters. "So I just wanted to kind of run over to him and let him know, 'a kick is a kick.' You've got to move past it and you know, this is going to better him for the future."

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Worry Rising, but Not for Boswell

The missed PAT from Boswell was the latest cause for concern for the two-time Pro Bowl kicker. He has missed a field goal or a PAT in three consecutive games. It's an uncharacteristically poor run for one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL.

But for Boswell, who admitted to reporters that he doesn't watch film, he feels his game is in a great place. Asked about his season performance, he downplayed any concerns and attributed them to the season's ups and downs.

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well," he stated. "Some of them are going in, some of them aren't. There's definitely some weird kicks that are happening this year but it's just part of the game. Everybody goes through it. Just keep going."

There's no denying, however, that their special teams have looked suspect to finish the regular season. Going up against the Houston Texans in their first postseason matchup, the Steelers are counting on Boswell to be the All-Pro kicker he usually is. Taking his own advice and moving forward will be key for him and the Steelers in their imminent playoff contest.

