Tua Tagovailoa Makes Sense for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a quarterback option fans may not be excited about. But in the grand scheme of things, it makes sense, and could be a top option for this team if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire or sign elsewhere.

The Steelers don't really have a backup plan for Rodgers. They have some interest in NFL Draft options like Ty Simpson and Drew Allar, but overall, this team is looking at Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as their potential starters if Rodgers doesn't return.

Maybe until now.

The Miami Dolphins have moved on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, releasing him with a post-June 1 cut and taking on an NFL-record $99 million in cap space. After being unable to find a trade partner, the team has decided it's best to move in a different direction, and now, the former first-round pick is on the market.

We have informed QB Tua Tagovailoa that he will be released after the start of the new league year. pic.twitter.com/vc0chU6gYk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 9, 2026

What makes Tagovailoa an option for the Steelers is his age and cap hit. He just turned 28-years-old and has 76 career starts under his belt in the NFL, holding a 44-32 record with a 68% career completion percentage, 120 touchdowns and just 59 interceptions.

After being guaranteed $58 million this season, he's also going to sign for a veteran minimum with whichever team signs him next.

That's pretty appealing for the Steelers.

How Tua Could End Up in Pittsburgh

Head coach Mike McCarthy loves working with quarterbacks who are moldable. Tagovailoa being one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL means he could walk into Pittsburgh and work with a quarterback-minded head coach that may be able to help him move to the next level.

The Steelers also aren't looking to spend money outside of Rodgers at the position. They're comfortable bringing back Rodgers for a bigger contract because they believe he gives them a shot at a Super Bowl run. Outside of Rodgers, though, they aren't too ready to go make a splash in the market.

Tagovailoa being as cheap as they come, holding the accuracy he contains and being young might be the perfect trio for the Steelers.

Now, they aren't doing anything before Rodgers gives them an answer. The 42-year-old is expected to decide on whether he's returning before free agency officially begins on March 11. If he decides he's walking away from football, or from the Steelers, they turn to their next best option.

Maybe it's not the most exciting choice after a 20-touchdown, 15-interception season in Miami, but Tagovailoa makes a lot of sense as Plan B for Pittsburgh.

And you can't rule him out if the Steelers need to change course.

