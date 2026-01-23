Steelers Complete In-Person Interview With Dolphins DC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put the finishing touches on a busy week when it came to their head coaching search.

According to an official announcement from the team on X, they have completed an in-person interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. Pittsburgh had previously sat down with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as well as former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy over the last few days.

We have completed an in-person interview with Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver for our head coach position.



Weaver, who is also a prospective defensive coordinator candidate around the league while still being under contract with the Dolphins despite the fact that they fired their head coach in Mike McDaniel, is certainly a name to watch for the Steelers as a result and appears to have at least an outside shot of filling the team's vacancy after Mike Tomlin stepped down last week.

Weaver's Background

A long-time presence on NFL sidelines, Weaver's first job in the league came as an assistant defense line coach for the New York Jets during the 2012 season.

He then became the Buffalo Bills' defensive line coach in 2013 before filling that same role for the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2016 and for the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2019.

Weaver held that title for Houston in 2020 as well while also serving as the team's defensive coordinator that year. He proceeded to join the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver leaves the field after a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

He ditched the run game coordinator title for Baltimore in 2022 and 2023, however, in favor of a promotion to assistant head coach under John Harbaugh all while remaining its defensive line coach.

Weaver later headed to Miami and became the franchise's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 campaign.

This past season, the Dolphins allowed 24.9 points as well as 132.4 rushing yards and 216.4 passing yards per game.

Weaver Flying Under the Radar?

Though Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as well as McCarthy and Flores should be viewed amongst Pittsburgh's leading candidates at the moment, Weaver is firmly in the race.

There's no telling what direction the Steelers may ultimately go in, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that Weaver's name should be discussed more in connection to the team's opening.

"Yeah, absolutely," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan on Jan. 22, per Steelers Depot's Matthew Marczi. "If he's one of the final five, they wouldn't be wasting their time bringing him in here tomorrow to get to know him in person."

"He's got a little bit of coordinating experience, but he seems almost like a Mike Tomlin," Fittipaldo added.

