Steelers Could Finally Add Intriguing Draft QB to List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have another quarterback available on the board come draft day, as Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was denied a waiver for his eligibility for another season of college football, forcing him to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are once again in the market for a quarterback, for the fifth straight offseason since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger following his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Chambliss had previously sued the NCAA for another year of eligibility and was anxiously waiting to see if his multiple appeals would have allowed him to take on the SEC as opposed to the NFL for the 2026 season.

Now, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Chambliss's appeals have been denied, and his college career is over.

Sources: The NCAA has denied Ole Miss’ appeal for Trinidad Chambliss’ sixth-year waiver. The NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee denied the waiver, which was for a medical redshirt, and the school has been informed. pic.twitter.com/LWjK0jfc2u — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2026

Chambliss was part of a group of multiple older quarterbacks who pleaded for more eligibility, and will now be ending their college careers unexpectedly, with waiver pushes being denied by the NCAA governance.

Now Chambliss joins a quite weak quarterback class, and likely finds himself as the third quarterback in the class. Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson are the likely top two quarterbacks, but Chambliss could see himself overtake Simpson before the draft comes around.

None of the quarterbacks outside of Mendoza have inspired much confidence in the minds of NFL fans, media and draft experts alike, but Chambliss provides the most intriguing upside. The former multi-year starter at D2 powerhouse Ferris State had a breakout season with Ole Miss in 2025, leading them all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Miami.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) talks to Miami Hurricanes linebacker Cam Pruitt (22) after losing the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Chambliss Could Fit The Steelers

At the present date, the Steelers are set to have a quarterback room that features Will Howard as their top option at the quarterback position. Most teams would prefer that their top option at the quarterback position is not a Day 3 selection with no in-game experience at the NFL level, so it is possible that the Steelers will be in the market for Chambliss when the draft comes to Pittsburgh in April.

Chambliss' rushing ability and sack evasion would bring a level to Steelers quarterbacking that has not been seen in many years. A dual-threat quarterback could completely shift the way that the Steelers run their offense, and the departure of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator could lend itself to a more fluid offense than seen under him or Matt Canada.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers