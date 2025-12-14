Steelers Could Lose Star Rookie to Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive injury bug continues, and in a week where they were hoping to get at least one key piece back, they may have to wait.

Derrick Harmon told media early in the week that he was optimistic about playing in Week 15 when the Steelers took on the Miami Dolphins. The first-round rookie has missed the last two games with a knee injury but was set to return to practice with an opportunity to play.

Head coach Mike Tomlin laid out the situation to begin the week, with Harmon saying he was "optimistic" before the team's first practice.

"Derrick Harmon will be limited in the early portions of the week, and we'll let the amount of participation, how quickly he picks up, and the quality of that participation be our guide," Tomlin said. "As we go through the week, to determine whether or not he's available, certainly excited about an additional day as it pertains to him."

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harmon Questionable vs. Dolphins

The team will now need to wait until kickoff to decide if Harmon is going to play. After not practicing the first two days of preparation, Harmon was a limited participant in the team's final practice. He now heads into the game with a questionable injury designation.

This season, he's recorded 22 total tackles, four quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one tackle for loss.

This is also his second knee injury with the first one coming during the team's final preseason game.

Pittsburgh needs Harmon on the field against the Dolphins, who are soaring in the ground game. Da'Von Achane has already surpassed 1,000 yards, recording 1,126 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The Dolphins rank eigth in the NFL in rushing with four consecutive games of at least 160 yards on the ground heading into Week 15.

Without Harmon

If Harmon doesn't play, the Steelers will be with Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton as their normal starters and fifth-round rookie, Yahya Black, filling in for Harmon. The defensive taklc eout of Iowa has started the last two games and has recorded 23 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season.

Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee and Brodric Martin-Rhodes would work as the backups across the defensive line, with Otomewo becoming the team's first option off the bench later in the season.

The Steelers will announce their final inactives 90 minutes before kickoff against the Dolphins. Cornerback James Pierre (calf), linebacker T.J. Watt (lung) and offensive tackle Andrus Peat (concussion) are all out for the game. Tight end Darnell Washington is questionable with a concussion.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers