Steelers Star T.J. Watt Fined Days After Lung Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is set to miss time after undergoing lung surgery for a partially collapsed lung that he suffered during a dry needling session at the team's facility. Now, before the team's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, Watt is being fined for his actions in his last game.

The NFL hit the Steelers linebacker with a $11,593 fine for a late hit against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The play happened with 2:12 left in the second half when Watt jumped on a pile of players, trying to bring down Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Henry was still up when Watt joined the play, but the league deemed it late, fining him before Week 15.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It was the first time Watt was fined this season and the only fine that was handed out by the NFL from the Steelers-Ravens matchup.

Watt's Lung Injury

Watt spent three days in a Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a lung injury during a dry needling session. His brother, J.J., revealed that he underwent surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery. While his return timeline is unknown, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he is expected to return this season.

"Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility," Watt wrote on X."Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today."

Without Watt, the Steelers will start Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker with Jack Sawyer coming off the bench. Practice squad defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal, could be called up as the team's fourth option to join the group.

Steelers Need to Keep Winning

Pittsburgh holds control of their playoff destiny with a slight lead in the AFC North and four game remaining in the regular season. If they continue to win, they'll find themselves divisional champions with a Wild Card home game.

The team, however, is 1-11 all time without Watt on the field. With games against the Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens remaining, they need to break that curse in order to earn their playoff spot in 2025.

The team is likely taking a week-by-week approach to Watt's situation, not ruling him out long-term as they prepare for each individual team. By the time the Steelers play the Lions in Week 16, Watt will be nine days removed from the hospital.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers