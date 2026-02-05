Steelers' Mason Rudolph Starting Over Will Howard? That's Trouble

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a conundrum as the offseason continues. The organization has appointed a new head coach and is filling out their new staff.

As free agency and the NFL Draft approach, the Steelers are moving forward. The question that remains for the organization is who will be their starting quarterback? Other positions have clear paths to improvement. The free agent class could add to the middle linebacker room and depth on both sides of the ball, while the draft is loaded with wide receivers, cornerbacks and defensive linemen that could soon be starters.

But the quarterback position is a murky and muddy path forward. Last year's starter, Aaron Rodgers, remains an option. So too is veteran backup Mason Rudolph and second-year player Will Howard. Free agency, a trade, or even a high draft pick are also on the table to address the QB issue. According to Mark Kaboly of the Kaboly + Mack Show, Rudolph is the player most likely to start in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

"As I sit right now, I don’t anticipate him being far enough ahead of Mason Rudolph at that point," Kaboly said. "I mean, if you’re going strictly by, who can win you a Week 1 game? I have to put my money on, between Mason and Will Howard, it would have to be Mason Rudolph right now. Because, at least you know what he can do."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

What a Mistake That Would Be for Steelers

To add some context to this, Kaboly wasn't advocating for Rudolph to be the starter over Howard. What he was commenting on was who he viewed as the most likely option to start Week 1, and the veteran has a strong chance if it's down to those two options.

Even so, what an awful and uninspired decision that would be for Mike McCarthy to make in his first year as head coach.

If the Steelers are in a situation where they have just Rudolph and Howard as their starting quarterback options, they are done for. The organization will be in a terrible position to renew their AFC North division title, and have even less of a shot to be a danger in the postseason.

If No One's Left, it's Howard's Time

If the Steelers are going to bring back Rodgers or sign a free agent like Malik Willis or Mac Jones, it's likely they will be the starter, with Rudolph and Howard vying for the backup job.

If the only addition to the QB room is another young draft pick, then it has to be Howard's time. In just his second year, he is an unknown commodity. But the Steelers won't have options at that point. They know what Rudolph can do, and the results won't lead to more victories. The same fate could await Howard, but they have to take the leap and let him try to fly.

