AFC North Not Getting Easier for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 11 divisional clash, but they couldn't gain any ground on the Baltimore Ravens in the process.
Pittsburgh avenged its Week 7 loss to the Bengals, which ended with a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson, by defeating them by a score of 32-14 this time around.
The most notable moment of the contest came when Jalen Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch at Ja'Marr Chase. Ramsey accused Chase of spitting on him postgame, however, and while the latter denied that claim, video evidence leans in favor of the former as the NFL gets set to investigate the incident.
Additionally, Aaron Rodgers hurt his hand/wrist on the Steelers' final drive of the first half and did not return in the second half. As a result, Mason Rudolph got on the field for the first time since Week 2 and led Pittsburgh to a win as its record improved to 6-4.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Rodgers is dealing with a "slight break" in his wrist, but his timeline and true severity of the injury won't be known until he undergoes additional testing.
The Ravens, meanwhile, battled back from a six-point deficit at halftime and beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 while Shedeur Sanders completed just four of his 16 pass attempts after Dillon Gabriel left with a head injury.
As Week 12 comes into focus, the Steelers still lead Baltimore by just one game for first place in the AFC North with two matchups between the teams remaining on the schedule.
Two-Team Race
Though the Bengals can't completely be counted out, especially since Joe Burrow is expected to return against the Ravens in Week 13, their chances of winning the division are now minuscule with a 3-7 record.
The Browns, on the other hand, have never been in the race for first place and are now sitting at 2-8 on the year while staring down another high draft pick.
With that being said, it's going to come down to a tight race between the Steelers and Ravens, much like it did in 2024. Pittsburgh hopes this year plays out differently, however.
The Road Ahead
Pittsburgh has been inconsistent since its 4-1 start, as it has gone 2-3 since then, and it has a pair of tough games coming up with the Chicago Bears on the road and the Buffalo Bills at home in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively.
After that, though, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore and take on the Ravens for the first time this season in Week 14. Pittsburgh lost two games at M&T Bank Stadium in less than a month towards the end of the 2024 campaign, first falling in Week 16 before losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The two sides will then play each other to close out the regular season at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18. The Ravens have won just once in Pittsburgh since 2020, which came during the 2022 campaign.
Baltimore is getting hot at the right time with a four-game win streak that has it back at 5-5 after a 1-5 start, but the Steelers still have a leg-up considering they have sole possession of first place.
Pittsburgh's chances hinge rather heavily on Rodgers' health, but it controls its own destiny nonetheless. It won't be easy, per usual, but the black and gold have a solid chance to win the division and host their first postseason game since 2020.
