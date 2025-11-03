Steelers' AFC North Odds Will Shock You
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers significantly helped their chances of winning the AFC North for the first time since 2020 with their most recent victory. The Steelers entered their Week 9 matchup against the NFL-leading Indianapolis Colts, losers of two straight, but with a lead at the top of the division. Still, their grasp on the lead felt like it was slipping away as the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have improved to a 3-5 record.
The Steelers' defeat of the Colts raised their record to 5-3 and gave them a two-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. The win has them as a slight underdog to win the North, despite holding a multi-game lead in the division. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the team exits Week 9 with +140 odds to win the division, trailing the Ravens, who remain the betting favorite.
Steelers In Control
Week 9 of the regular season swung in the Steelers’ favor. Not only did they win an unlikely contest, but their divisional foes were unable to close any gaps. The Ravens won their Thursday Night Football matchup, but that’s negated by the Steelers’ victory. The Cincinnati Bengals lost a stunner by allowing the game-winning touchdown in the final minute to the Chicago Bears. That loss dropped them to a 3-6 record, placing them in third place in the North. The Cleveland Browns were on a bye week and occupy the basement of the AFC North with a 2-6 record.
Ravens vs. Steelers Holds Massive Implications
The big obstacle standing between the Steelers and a division title is the Ravens. The Steelers are in the driver’s seat, but they have plenty of matchups against the division remaining. They have one more meeting with the Bengals and Browns over the coming weeks, as well as two contests with the Ravens.
With the Ravens on their heels, the Steelers know how critical their two games are. Each year, the divisional games are a coin flip, and that’s already been the case for Pittsburgh. They are 1-1 versus their AFC North rivals, and their loss to the Bengals was a game no one expected the team to lose.
The Ravens might be under .500 right now, but when these two teams meet in Week 14 and then again in the final week of the regular season, their records going in will be irrelevant. The two sides will go to war, and the Steelers hope those games help them earn another AFC North division title.
