Steelers Warned About Drafting Alabama QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the hunt for a quarterback of the future.

After another year of a bridge quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the Steeler shave another decision to make when it comes to the team's passer.

One such option is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has seen a big jump in attention since Dante Moore opted out of this year's draft. Simpson has been a controversial prospect, with analysts either a big fan or extremely wary. Now, Sam Monson of The 33rd Team spoke on his Check The Mic podcast about why teams would be making a big mistake by selecting Simpson.

"Not only does he only have 15 starts under his belt, but the direction of travel is downwards," Monson said. "Everything about him screams giant red flag. But if you're QB2 in the draft, do you just have to take that guy high? I think I would be in the category of 'I'm letting someone else make that mistake' type of pick."

How This Affects The Steelers

With team's panicking at the position, the Steelers could be one of the teams that looks at Simpson earlier than Monson believes is responsible of them.

The Steelers have been linked to Simpson multiple times as it seems that the Steelers No. 21 selection could lend itself to both Simpson being available and the Steelers being a sufficient landing spot. He presents himself as the most realistic option if the Steelers opt to take a quarterback in the draft.

Noah Strackbein of On SI posted that the Steelers may be interested in Simpson at quarterback when he declared, but made it clear that he would be a project. In that case, they would likely have to keep Rodgers around as a mentor who can develop the young quarterback.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That sort of experiment was successful with Rodgers when it came to Jordan Love, but Love was certainly a better-looking prospect than Simpson when he came out of college and entered the NFL Draft space.

Drafting Simpson could also lend itself to a quarterback competition between himself and 2025 sixth-round selection Will Howard if Rodgers is not returning to the team.

The best option as it stands looks to be keeping Rodgers around, as the Steelers know what they are getting out of a player like him due to his previous tenure with the Steelers. The prior connection between Rodgers and new head coach Mike McCarthy certainly helps his case.

