Three Overlooked QB Trades Steelers Can Pursue

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have an answer at quarterback before the new league year officially begins next month. While the expectation is that veteran Aaron Rodgers is interested in one final season, the organization has to prepare for all possibilities.

That means the Steelers have to be on top of the trade market, even as the unlikeliest avenue to land a new starter.

The Steelers don't have the luxury of choice, however. As they wait for a 42-year-old QB to dictate their season plans, they must be players in the trade market. While a trade remains unlikely, these three overlooked players could entice the organization to make a bold move for the 2026 season.

Joe Milton III

There is precisely one player that stands above the rest of the potential trade targets, and that is Dallas Cowboys backup Joe Milton III. After a year behind Dak Prescott, it's clear that he possesses a ton of talent and starting potential.

Not only that, but Milton possesses a quality McCarthy would love to utilize. He comes with a cannon of an arm, which could open up the middle of the field and the passing game for Pittsburgh for the first time in years.

He also might not require a haul to acquire. The Steelers could part with a mid-round draft pick to bring Milton in, which would be a bargain for a potential new starter.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Spencer Rattler - A Shot in the Dark

There's nothing exciting about this option, but it has to be considered. The Steelers need more competition at the position, and there's very few up for grabs.

Rattler at least comes with some youth. Yes, he's 1-13 in 14 starts over two seasons, but he's only 25 years old. He showed strides this past season, increasing his completion percentage to 67.7% with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

McCarthy is a quarterback guru, right? If he can work his magic, he should be able to at least get some more out of Rattler, right? It shouldn't take anything more than a seventh-round pick to make this happen, either, which might be too good to pass up.

Zach Wilson - Pittsburgh's Sam Darnold?

After Sam Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl, everyone with a need at quarterback is hoping they can identify the next frog ready to turn into a prince.

That's where Zach Wilson from the Miami Dolphins comes in. A former third-overall pick, he's started 38 games in the NFL between the New York Jets and the Dolphins. In that time, he's thrown 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, with a 57% career completion percentage. It's an unlikely bet that Wilson ever becomes a legitimate starter.

Once upon a time, Darnold was a QB with subpar passer who hadn't lived up to his reputation. There was no chance he would be any more than a backup. Then, he went to the right place to jumpstart his career, which led to the right opportunity, and he never looked back.

That could be what happens with Wilson. With the right coach and in the right situation, Wilson could turn into the QB he was projected to be.

