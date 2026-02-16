Former Starter Could Be Steelers Answer at Offensive Line

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need along the offensive line, and the solution might be reuniting with a former player.

The Steelers could eye upgrades on the left side of the line when the 2026 NFL Draft commences. The organization has five picks in the first 100 and multiple holes to fill.

The new league year is about to begin, which means the legal tampering period and free agency is about to kick off as well. The Steelers have plenty of cap space and a need for a new starting left guard. Veteran guard James Daniels, who spent three seasons with the organization, was recently released by the Miami Dolphins and could be the perfect candidate to replace Isaac Seumalo.

Why Daniels Makes Sense for Steelers

The Steelers need a left guard. That simple needs means they should be active when the tampering window opens. Seumalo could return, but the organization cannot afford to wait for a decision. Daniels is 28 years old and familiar with the team. It's new coaching and a very different roster, but Daniels fits the exact needs the Steelers have.

With three third-year players along the right side and an unknown left tackle, they need a veteran in the middle who is equally good in run and pass protection. When healthy, Daniels is one of the most consistent guards in the NFL. He is stout in the run game, capable of executing blocking schemes that Mike McCarthy and Brian Angelichio are likely to run in Pittsburgh. He's also been a historically good guard in pass protection, allowing just two sacks in 36 games with the Steelers.

The reason the team moved on and let Daniels hit free agency after the 2024 season was because he was in line for a big pay day. That's exactly what he got with Miami. Now, he's not looking to cash in at the same rate, and that means he could align with the team's financial plan for the offensive line.

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Steelers Still Draft Offensive Line?

Despite the offensive line having three excellent pieces, the Steelers have improvements left to achieve. The left side is a huge question mark, which is why both free agency and the draft are crucial. Daniels should be a top target for the team, but they can't stop there.

Even with Broderick Jones returning from injury and Dylan Cook coming back for an encore showing, the team is likely to add another left tackle. That addition could even come in the first three rounds of the draft.

Daniels still represents a huge step forward as the team tries to shape the best possible offensive line for the 2026 season.

