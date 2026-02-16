Steelers OC is Forgotten Coach From Superstar Browns Staff

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a brand new coaching staff for the 2026 season, and that has been met with mixed reactions. That sentiment is directly applicable to new offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, but his respect around the league is evident as he prepares for his first season in his new role.

While the Steelers fanbase may disagree, the organization believes they selected the best candidate for the job in Angelichio. A major reason is his connection to head coach Mike McCarthy. But another huge part is his experience around the NFL. The reality is that Angelichio has worked with six NFL franchises prior to taking the OC job in Pittsburgh, including on one of the most impressive collections of coaches in recent memory.

That forgotten staff was the 2014 Cleveland Browns coaching staff. The team, which began that campaign at 7-4, had a group of coaches who are currently headlining the head coach hiring cycle that just transpired. New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley recently spoke with Peter Schrager and broke down just how impressive that 2014 staff was, including how Angelichio was a forgotten piece of that superstar crew.

"Nobody knows this staff exists," Hafley told Schrager on The Schrager Hour. "Brian Angelichio, is the tight ends coach. He's now with Kevin (O'Connell). The next year, Kevin O'Connell comes and he's the quarterbacks coach. So, it's like, everybody wants to talk about all these staffs. No one talks about that staff. That is, like, unbelievable."

Brian Angelichio...new OC for Steelers...part of the 2014 Browns coaching staff, as explained by new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley here. Shout-out to @Hawk and @bhoyer7 and @joethomas73 . pic.twitter.com/GRhoALFr5z — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 15, 2026

Jun 16, 2015; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Brian Angelichio talks with Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) during minicamp at the Cleveland Browns practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Why This Should Excite the Steelers

As the Steelers have filled out their staff, a common criticism has been that McCarthy has filled it with hires with more personal connections than qualifications. While the personal connections have been plenty, this anecdote serves a very important purpose.

Those who have worked closely with McCarthy have also worked with other organizations. Being close to McCarthy doesn't disqualify them from having vast NFL experiences, and that's the case with Angelichio.

An Expansive Coaching Tree

This line from Angelichio's resume also highlights how much emphasis is placed on working with these talented staffs. In an era when coaches like Sean McVay and Ben Johnson worked with excellent groups before taking over their teams and leading them to success, everyone is looking for the coach that everyone is overlooking. Angelichio was the secret weapon on that 2014 staff, and it might be what propels him to success in Pittsburgh.

This Cleveland staff is the perfect example. As Hafley points out in his conversation with Schrager, current head coaches like Kyle Shanahan, Mike LaFleur and Aaron Glenn were on that staff. So too were current coordinators like Mike McDaniel and Anthony Weaver.

Has Angelichio called plays before? The answer is no, but he won't need to in 2026. McCarthy will call the offense in his debut season, giving the new OC plenty of time to adjust to the new role and eventually take that responsibility over.

