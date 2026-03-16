Steelers Could Steal Offensive Starter From Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a left guard. The team is comfortable with Spencer Anderson, but isn't looking to hand him the starting job. And if they feel they want a veteran with plenty of starting experience, their AFC North rivals may have just let someone walk.

The Cleveland Browns decided they weren't bringing Wyatt Teller in 2026, instead moving forward with Teven Jenkins and Elgton Jenkins as their starters. Now, the 31-year-old is looking for a new home, and protecting (most likely) Aaron Rodgers feels like it could make sense.

Teller is a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. The 2018 fifth-round pick played one season for the Buffalo Bills before going to Cleveland, and has spent the last seven years there, starting 94 of his 101 games.

Now, the only issue with Teller is that he's played mostly right guard throughout his career. While some Steelers fans may be nervous with the team's history of moving offensive linemen and them not succeeding, Teller's success should ease those nerves. This is a veteran who's shown he's capable of playing either side and be one of the best in the NFL. In Pittsburgh, he should be able to do the same.

Steelers Confidence in Spencer Anderson

The Steelers do like Anderson. They've made it known this offseason and truly do feel that if given the opportunity, he could shine in a bigger role. However, until that opportunity presents itself, it's hard to know what Anderson can do as a full-time starter in the NFL.

If they're ready to give him the green light, fine. That call would come from a coaching staff that trusts Anderson's ability and believe he could be the final young piece to the puzzle.

If they feel a competition is best, why not bring in Teller. At this point in the offseason, most teams are set with their big signings. Which means it's difficult to say a player that's 31 and who has only played 13 games each of the last two seasons is going to get a big offer with no competition attached to it.

At least in Pittsburgh, he'd get a fighting chance. And the Steelers would get to put their developing guard up against an All-Pro player.

It feels like an easy signing for the Steelers to make, if Teller is interested. Plus, getting to add a long-term starter in the AFC North to your roster always comes with some added satisfication.

At this point in free agency, the Steelers are just looking to fill holes. Left guard is their biggest one, and Teller could be the solution they need.

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