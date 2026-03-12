Starting LG Options Still Available for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some strong moves to kick off the new league year, but there are a few very important positions still needing addresed.

One of the most important positions for the Steelers to improve before the season starts is left guard. After veteran Isaac Seumalo departed the franchise for the Arizona Cardinals, the team has just one player at that position currently under contract.

The draft might be how the Steelers address this issue, but free agency still has solutions available. These players might not be the gold standard of left guards, but they can still land a plug-and-play starter if they target any of these players.

Mekhi Becton

A Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mekhi Becton is stuck in a nebulous zone. Last year was rough with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's been a consistently good, albeit not great, lineman in his previous seasons.

At 26 years old, there's a chance that the Chargers' struggle at the o-line overall was the reason for his tough performance. In a new environment, working with new coaches and alongside a young and rising group, Becton might return to being a solid player on the interior.

Brady Christensen

Injuries have been a thorn in the side of the former Carolina Panthers lineman, but Brady Christensen provides a versatility that might be too attractive to walk away from. The 29-year-old has played all over the line, with starts at center, guard and tackle over his NFL career.

That's why he could be an easy left guard replacement for the Steelers. The 6'6", 300-pound lineman has always been a slightly better run blocker than in pass protection, but he would be a low-risk choice if other options fall away.

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chris Paul

A premier pass blocker who struggles in the run, Chris Paul is a boom or bust type option still on the market. The 6'4", 327-pound guard is agile in pass protection, but struggles to get off his first blocks in run blocking.

The question then is, do the Steelers view his flaws as easily fixable? If so, they could snag a great pass protector with upside. If not, they might add the worst lineman to their five-man group.

Dillon Radunz

One under-the-radar option is New Orleans Saints guard Dillon Radunz. What stands out about the former second-round pick is his ability to win pass protection. Even with a huge frame (6'6", 300-pounds) he's athletic and reactionary in pass protection. He's not the best run blocker, but with options dwindling, Radunz might be a seamless fit with the Steelers offensive line.

Wyatt Teller

A long-time right guard with the Cleveland Browns, he could fill the left guard role in Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old lineman is very similar to Isaac Seumalo at this stage of his career. He's a no-nonsense, reliable interior lineman who could provide a veteran voice to the young crew.

The only question or concern is that he's been almost exclusively a right guard during his career. The veteran could shift to the left side or push Mason McCormick over there. Either way, the line would drastically improve with the addition of Wyatt Teller.

