Steelers Still Must Address Biggest Roster Need

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have already taken strides when it comes to improving their roster. Credit to the management group for addressing positions of need like wide receiver and cornerback in the opening days of the legal tampering period.

Those additions will be critical for the Steelers as they attempt to defend their AFC North division title.

But there is plenty of work left for the Steelers, including the roster's new biggest need. Before the 2026 season begins, the Steelers must find an answer at the left guard position.

Why LG Is So Important for Steelers

The Steelers watched as veteran LG Isaac Seumalo departed the franchise for the Arizona Cardinals. Over the past three seasons, Seumalo was a a source of stability and leadership along the offensive line. He was incredible in pass and run blocking, and was the team's best lineman at multiple times during this three-year tenure.

Without Seumalo or any other addition, Spencer Anderson would be tabbed as the new starting left guard. The organization loves Anderson, and he's played a variety of roles since joining the Steelers.

As much as the team loves Anderson, he's never been a full-time starting guard in the NFL. He's been an extra tackle and a spot starter, but can he hold up for 17 games in the top spot?

The Steelers could take that risk, and maybe it pays off. But, what if it doesn't? If Anderson isn't the solution, the organization has no other option to turn to.

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) stands on the field during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Targets Stand Out?

Some of the top targets on the market are already under contract with a new franchise, elimination options like David Edwards, Zion Johnson and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

That leaves a few attractive veteran options and one darkhorse candidate. A pair of Cleveland Browns guards stand out, as both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio are still on the open market. Another experienced option is 36-year-old Kevin Zeitler, who played the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans.

If they favor a more youthful option, they can still make a splash. Chris Paul is a 27-year-old left guard who could come in on a cheaper deal. He's not much of a run-blocker, but he's excellent in pass protection, allowing just seven sacks in his entire NFL career.

He's in the tier below the top options that have already signed, but Paul would give them a veteran who can start and provide depth alongside Anderson.

