Steelers DB Not Showing Up? Here's a Replacement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't signed Darnell Savage. The team has gone through three waves of free agency, finding themselves with new additions on offense, defense and special teams. But one player they were banking on being a key piece to their secondary still hasn't arrived.

Darnell Savage signed a one-year deal with the Steelers before Jaquan Brisker even signed. He, Brisker and DeShon Elliott appeared to be the three safeties the Steelers were going to utilize in 2026. Brisker and Elliott had an opportunity to form their long-term duo, while Savage came in as a veteran with plenty of experience and a strong background in the NFL to be relied on when called upon.

Maybe that's going to change, though.

Savage still has yet to sign his contract with the Steelers, who have not announced that he will not sign, but have not announced that he's joining them. That's likely do to medical concerns on the team's end, holding up the contract as they get things resolved.

No one is certain, though. And Pittsburgh may need a backup plan.

The Easy Backup Plan

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Steelers' simplest way to go about this is signing Damar Hamlin. The Pitt product and Pittsburgh native just turned 28 and 53 games of experience with 27 starts since being a sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

A reliable backup in the NFL, Hamlin is capable of playing either free or strong safety and adds the physicality and ballskills that Pittsburgh needs as a third-man.

He also continues to offseason plan of making Pittsburgh Pittsburgh again. Mike McCarthy has done everything in his power to bring city pride with him as he returns to his hometown to coach the Steelers.

Nearly his entire coaching staff are former players or coaches he has experience with, and he now has an opportunity to do the same with his players.

Hamlin is a local hero who continues to make an impact around the city with his 'Chasing M's' Foundation. He's obviously known for his return to football after maybe the league's scariest incident several seasons ago, where Hamlin nearly lost his life during a game.

Bringing him back to Pittsburgh means the secondary would have Joey Porter Jr., Brisker and Hamlin. Three local stars who earned their way to the NFL level, and are now all getting to compete with each other for their city.

It doesn't get much better than that. And if the Steelers are about to lose Savage for whatever reason, maybe another hometown reunion is the solution they need this offseason.

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