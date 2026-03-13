Steelers Could Have One of NFL's Best Defenses After Jaquan Brisker

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with some major value on the free agent market, landing a hometown player in the process.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who had spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears, signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Steelers, per insider Jordan Schultz.

Originally having been projected to land a contract worth eight figures from an average annual value perspective, Pittsburgh has now brought Brisker back home on an extremely affordable deal while adding him to a defense that has plenty of talent at all levels.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

What Brisker Brings to Steelers Defense

After appearing in just five games for Chicago in 2024 due to a concussion, Brisker returned in full last year and started all 17 of the Bears' contests.

While logging 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Brisker posted 93 tackles, a sack and an interception. Additionally, he allowed 36 receptions on 48 targets in coverage for 426 yards and five touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Brisker split his time nearly evenly between free safety (508 snaps) and playing in the box (421 snaps) in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, and that's been the case throughout his entire professional career up to this point.

The Penn State product is generally viewed as a strong run defender, though he is inconsistent in coverage.

Pittsburgh's Defense is in Great Shape

The Steelers' defense was hit-or-miss last year, allowing the seventh-most yards per game of any unit in the NFL at 356.9 and the 16th-most points at 22.8.

While the core of the group largely remains the same, the additions of Brisker and cornerback Jamel Dean to the secondary as well as a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham all provide reasons for optimism.

Pittsburgh's trio on the interior of the defensive line in Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon is about as dynamic as they come, though the team could use another run-stuffing tackle, and the same can be said for its edge rusher group of Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Joey Porter Jr. established himself as a true No. 1 corner in 2025 and is line for a massive extension as a result, much like Herbig is. Dean, whose deal with Pittsburgh is worth $36.750 million over three years, is a rock-solid option on the boundary opposite him.

Jalen Ramsey, meanwhile, should spend more time in the nickel now that Brisker is on the roster, and Brandin Echols could garner some snaps there as well.

Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are set to handle the inside linebacker duties for a third-straight year together. That duo is arguably the weak link of the defense, but that says a lot about where the unit as a whole stands at the moment.

Brisker joins DeShon Elliott, who is coming off of a season-ending knee injury, and fellow free agent signee Darnell Savage to form a well-rounded triumverate at safety.

The Steelers' defense isn't flawless, but there's no denying that they have the potential to rebound in 2026 and become one of the best groups in the league.

