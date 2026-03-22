Steelers Free Agency Takeaways: The Next WR

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers weren't among the top spenders in free agency this offseason, that didn't prevent them from patching up the holes around their roster in an impressive fashion.

The Steelers also made use of the trade market by acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts, who they went on to sign to a three-year, $59 million extension.

Making it back to the playoffs likely won't be an easy task in a stacked AFC, but Pittsburgh's work over the past few weeks has it in strong position to do so.

With that, here are three takeaways from free agency for the Steelers so far.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Secondary is No Longer a Concern

Pittsburgh's No. 1 area of concern at the beginning of the offseason was its secondary, as cornerbacks James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. were to set to reach free agency alongside safeties Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers.

While none of those players were true high-level players, at least not over a long-term period, all five played a considerable amount of snaps in 2025 and were key pieces for the Steelers' defense, leaving the team in a tough spot when it came to depth.

The organization acted quickly by re-signing Samuel to a one-year, $4 million deal just before the legal tampering period began, though, and they later made a splash by signing Jamel Dean to a three-year, $36.750 million contract.

Dean, a physical corner who excels in press coverage, started 77 games during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and gives Joey Porter Jr. a capable running mate on the boundary at corner.

Pittsburgh later signed hometown kid Jaquan Brisker to a one-year, $5.5 million deal, which was well below his perceived market value.

As a strong run defender and tackler who isn't the most adept player in coverage, Brisker can line up both in the box and as a deep safety while pairing with DeShon Elliott, which should allow Jalen Ramsey to return to his rightful spot at nickelback in 2026.

Interior D-Line is Now a Major Strength

The interior of the Steelers' defensive line was a question mark last offseason, and the team provided some solutions by first selecting Derrick Harmon in the first round before taking Yahya Black in the fifth.

Harmon looked the part in his rookie season, logging 22 pressures (per Pro Football Focus) with three sacks in 12 games while also helping stabilizing Pittsburgh's run defense when healthy.

Black took his lumps and still has a ways to go as a pass rusher, but he flashed some upside against the run and was a valuable rotational piece in the trenches.

With Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton also set to return, bringing in another potential difference-maker was not a necessity for the Steelers.

Regardless, the organization signed veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year deal worth $11 million, providing the group with a stout run defender who can move around the line, though he's primarily a three- or five-technique, and help Pittsburgh get more creative with its looks.

The Steelers now have four or five reliable options up front, all to varying degrees, giving them a position group to feel confident in heading into the 2026 season.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Steelers Waiting Until NFL Draft for Another WR

Pittsburgh didn't waste any time finding a solid No. 2 receiver in Pittman to pair with DK Metcalf, but the rest of the corps is still lacking.

With Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek as the next best options currently, the Steelers' work at the position is far from done.

Receiver has been a vulnerability for the organization for several years at this point, and while landing Pittman was a step in the right direction, they have to bring in a young talent early in the NFL Draft in order to feel comfortable about the state of the group for 2026.

It's possible that Pittsburgh will sign another veteran in free agency, but with 12 picks this year, there's simply no reason not to use one or two of them on a receiver as early as the first round.

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