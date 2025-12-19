Steelers Defense Could Get Major Boost for Lions Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Detroit Lions without their top edge rusher after T.J. Watt's freak dry needling incident that resulted in a partially collapsed lung. His recovery is in process, but his return to the field is a gigantic question mark looming over the Steelers' season and their playoff hopes.

While the Steelers wait for good news on Watt, they may have gotten some on one of their other top outside linebackers. 24-year-old Nick Herbig did not participate in the early portions of practice due to a hamstring injury, but he returned for the team's final session before heading to Detroit. The team's latest injury report has him listed as doubtful for Week 16.

If Herbig is able to go, it will be a huge boost for their edge rush depth. The team brought in Jeremiah Moon to give them another outside linebacker they are familiar with, and they have DeMarvin Leal as a call-up option from their practice squad. Add in Jack Sawyer and Alex Highsmith, and that gives them five players who can play the edge rusher role.

Herbig's Growing Importance

In his third year with the team, Herbig's importance to the franchise continues to grow. In 13 games and five starts this season, he ranks second on the team in sacks with 6.5, a new career-high. In addition, he's pitched in 29 total tackles, with 17 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

With his 2025 performance, Herbig has shown how well he fits into the splash-play-filled, turnover-heavy Steelers defense. Because of that, his health is that much more impactful on the defensive unit. Without Watt and Herbig, the outside linebacker position is in deep trouble against the Lions.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts during player introductions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trouble for Goff

A particular reason why Herbig is so important in this matchup is his speed. Herbig holds the title of quickest outside linebacker in Pittsburgh, and that presents a particular challenge for Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff is an incredible pocket passer, but he struggles with mobility. He's insulated by a strong offensive line and tons of weapons, but if you can make Goff uncomfortable, you can get him off balance and force incompletions. Better yet, you can try to flush him from the pocket, which makes him an easy target to be taken down.

Herbig holds the best hopes of accomplishing that. The Steelers will rely on Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer to set the edge in the run game, but Herbig's explosive athleticism could be key in getting the Lions quarterback off his feet.

Steelers' Plan Without Herbig

If the Steelers don't have Herbig at their disposal, their defensive plans shift dramatically. Firstly, it will force Sawyer into a pivotal role in a crucial game. He will get the first start of his NFL career alongside Alex Highsmith, and he'd draw the unfavorable matchup of going against All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell in his first big test.

Secondly, the Steelers will need one of Jeremiah Moon or DeMarvin Leal to give them meaningful snaps. The question going off of that is, can either of those players provide enough impact as a reserve player to make a difference?

