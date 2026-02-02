Time to Start Maxx Crosby to Steelers Conversation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into an offseason with a ton of change already happening, and more coming. And while everyone is focused on the coaching staff, there may be some big-time changes to their roster as well.

With T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer under contract, the edge rusher position may not be one of their top priorities this offseason, but that could change with the right name. Who would that name be? What about Maxx Crosby?

The Las Vegas Raiders star signed a three-year, $106 million contract last offseason, but is set to make anywhere from $5 million to $10 million less than T.J. Watt per year over the next three seasons. He just lost his defensive coordinator to the Steelers, and could be looking for a way out as Las Vegas struggles to find success and Pittsburgh looks to retain theirs.

That's not all, though.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Did Maxx Crosby Leave Bread Crumbs?

All ideas have to start somewhere, right? This one started when Crosby went on his podcast, "The Rush," and gave a glowing review of Steelers' backup quarterback Will Howard, stating he's a believer in the second-year passer from Ohio State.

"I think Aaron [Rodgers] probably stays another year," Crosby said. "But, when you have a guy like Will Howard to sit there and learn another year behind Rodgers, and you have McCarthy locked in for five years, you let Rodgers get another year, and then you have Will Howard step in after that, sitting for two years, and then let him go and be the guy. Because I know some people have their opinions on Will Howard and this and that. I'm a Will Howard believer. I'm not going to lie, I think he's a hell of a player."

There isn't really any connection between Crosby and Howard outside of this statement. They didn't go to the same college, haven't played on the same NFL team, and Howard has never played an NFL snap, Not even in the preseason.

The only connection is that Howard looks like the future in Pittsburgh and Crosby's DC just got hired by the Steelers.

Crosby and Patrick Graham were very close and it was strongly believed that Graham remained in Las Vegas the last two years, despite head coaching turnover, because of Crosby.

If he wants to continue to play for Graham, maybe he is dropping clues about how much he likes the thought of the Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The Steelers are already in a bind with their edge rusher room. According to former player, Breiden Fehoko, Nick Herbig wants to be a starter in the NFL this season - even if it's not in Pittsburgh.

"Just talked with Nick he doesn’t care about the trade smoke," Fehoko said. "He’s ready to just be viewed and treated as a full time starter whether it’s in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Watt is set to make $40 million a year after his new extension, Alex Highsmith is on the last year of his deal and Jack Sawyer looks like an emerging young talent. Really, there isn't much room.

If a trade were to happen, Pittsburgh would likely be sending an edge rusher to Las Vegas in return. They'd either be moving on from Watt or Highsmith, or toss their young star in Herbig as trade capital. For salary cap purposes, Watt or Highsmith make the most sense.

Would it happen? Could it happen? They answer may be "maybe" for both. The Steelers have a new head coach and a defensive coordinator with ties to Crosby. Watt is coming off one of his worst seasons and Highsmith is on the final year of his deal. Both players could be trade bait - even if it feels strange to say that.

Herbig wanting to be a starter could force his way out before his rookie deal ends, and his trade value may be better than all three players the Steelers could move.

So, never say never, and if Crosby wants to re-join Graham, the Steelers could offer some big names in return.

