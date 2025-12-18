Steelers Hint at Bad News for T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some much-needed depth at outside linebacker by bringing back Jeremiah Moon after signing him off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, but the move also signals some potential bad news regarding the team's top options at the position.

T.J. Watt (lung) and Nick Herbig (hamstring) were both non-participants in the team's first practice of the week, which doesn't necessarily bode well for their chances to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

That's not to say Watt and Herbig are certain no-go's, but it doesn't feel as though either is trending towards suiting up at the moment.

Watt's Potential Return Timeline

There have been varying reports about when Watt may return to the gridrion after undergoing surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung that stemmed from a dry needling treatment he received at the Steelers' facility last week.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported earlier this week that Watt could come back "sooner than anticipated" while NFL Network's Tom Pelissero hinted that a return vs. the Detroit Lions next week is at least within the realm of possibility.

On the other hand, though, ESPN's Adam Schefter, stated that it'll be "challenging" for Watt to receive playing time at Ford Field next weekend.

While it seems like a relatively safe bet that Watt will play again this year, it's truly anyone's best guess as to when he could play for the Steelers again.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) follows the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Herbig's Recurring Hamstring Issues

Herbig, who suffered his injury in the Steelers' Week 15 victory over the Miami Dolphins, has run into a host of problems with his hamstring over the past few years.

The 24-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh's preseason contest vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 that ultimately held him out of the team's Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

During the 2024 campaign, Herbig injured his hamstring in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys and went on to be sidelined for four-straight contests.

Pittsburgh can't afford to lose Herbig for a prolonged period of time, and the fact that his hamstring is a continuous issue is a bit concerning long-term.

How Steelers Line Up After Injuries

The Steelers' decision to bring back Moon, who spent the entire 2024 season with them before being let go during training camp in August, could be interpreted as a sign that Watt and Herbig aren't likely to play against the Lions.

That's not set in stone, but with Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer as the team's only other outside linebackers on the active roster, the franchise was more or less desperate to add another healthy option into the mix.

Only time will tell, but from a speculative perspective, the signs seem to be pointing towards Watt and Herbig sitting out this weekend's game vs. Detroit.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers