Steelers Defense Gets Two Huge Names Back for Finale

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had the chance to clinch a playoff spot and the AFC North division title in Week 17, but they squandered the their opportunity against the Cleveland Browns. Now, the Steelers are forced to the brink.

The Steelers have one more chance to save their season when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Acrisure Stadium. The two heated rivals face-off in an elimination game to end their regular-season schedules.

The good news in Pittsburgh is that they will have a near-complete secondary when they take on Baltimore. After missing defensive backs James Pierre and Brandin Echols for the past few games, the Steelers are expecting both defenders to return for the season finale.

Echols' Home in Pittsburgh

When the Steelers opened training camp, there was a ton of buzz surrounding new addition Brandin Echols. A former New York Jets defensive back, the Steelers viewed him as the ideal number three CB in their rotation. With the ability to play outside cornerback, but a real knack for playing in the slot, he gave the team the perfect supporting player behind Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey in their secondary.

Not only has he been valuable in pass defense, he's also been an impressive tackler when called upon. In 15 games, he's recorded 48 total tackles, with 34 made individually. In addition, he has six passes defended, three tackles for loss and one sack. He also is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a tackle against Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pierre's Breakout Year

For several seasons, the Steelers' unwavering optimism surrounding James Pierre felt off. After all, it never amounted to consistent performances on the field. In 2025, however, Pierre's breakout season finally happened.

Pierre's ability to defend passes and stick with receivers is standing out, and it's been a huge source of positivity in a secondary that's taken its lumps this year. In 13 games played, he's defended 11 passes and recorded one interception. He trails only Porter Jr. for the team lead in defended passes in 2025. With that breakout production, he's given the team real hope that they have their top three cornerbacks locked in and ready for a make-or-break contest.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers