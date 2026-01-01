Steelers Coach Leaving to Join James Franklin's Staff

PITTSBURGH -- The coaching changes are already beginning for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With their regular season coming to a close, the conversation surrounding their coaching staff remains a hot-button topic.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, as well as offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, have faced heavy scrutiny this season. As the team struggled through different rough patches, calls have grown for each of their jobs.

That conversation is sure to continue for the top brass of their staff, but there is one assistant coach who definitely won't be with the organization. Defensive assistant coach Anthony Midget is reportedly taking a job as the new cornerbacks coach at Virginia Tech. Kolby Crawford of 247 Sports was the first to share the news.

Midget's Impact on Steelers

The move for Midget comes after just two years with the Steelers and 12 seasons in the NFL. In that time with the organization, he's worked primarily with the team's defensive backs.

During his time working with the secondary, there have been some positives and negatives. Last year, the secondary recorded the third-most interceptions in the NFL. This year, the team's passing defense is giving up the fourth-most yards per game, something that falls in part to Midget and the rest of the staff. But there have also been bright spots, like the elite season Joey Porter Jr. is having in 2025 and James Pierre's breakout campaign.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) celebrates with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Full Circle Moment

With that body of work, Midget now returns to his alma mater. He played his collegiate football with the Virginia Tech Hokies, where he started for three seasons.

After being named a third-team All-American as a senior, Midget declared for the 2000 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

His NFL career lasted three seasons. During that span, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Falcons.

After ending his NFL career, he began his coaching career immediately as the head coach of a high school program. He returned to Virginia Tech for the first time in 2007 as a graduate assistant. That stop kick-started a journey that would lead to his first NFL gig seven years later.

Now, Midget will step into the biggest opportunity of his career under a well-respected coach in James Franklin. Their gain will be the Steelers' loss, as they will have to find another new member of their defensive coaching staff.

