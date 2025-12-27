Steelers' James Pierre Takes Step Backward With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to wait another week to hope that starting cornerback James Pierre returns to the field after dealing with a calf injury. But in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, he won't be out there, and his practice status is drawing concern.

Pierre missed the last two games after suffering a calf injury in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was unable to return for Week 15 or Week 16, but the team had hope that he could be on the field for their AFC North showdown against the Browns.

Pierre was trending in the right direction, being limited in practice the first two days of the week. However, on the final day of practice, he took a step backward, not participating and being listed as out for the team's matchup.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) reacts after an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Plan Without Pierre

Without Pierre on the field, the Steelers have added to their cornerback room and will likely call up another name as well. Tre Flowers signed to their 53-man roster as a free agent, joining the group ahead of Week 17.

Joey Porter Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. will start on the outside in place of Pierre, with D'Shawn Jamison likely starting at the slot. Brandin Echols is also out for the game with a groin injury that he suffered in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions.

Flowers will be the team's only backup on the roster against the Browns. Jalen Ramsey, who starts at safety but could play both cornerback positions, is listed as questionable due to an illness.

If Ramsey, Echols and Pierre are all out, Samuel Jr., Chuck Clark and Jamison will start, leaving Pittsburgh with three backups in the starting lineup.

Should Steelers Be Worried?

The Steelers want Pierre back soon and will hope that whatever setback he's going through can be healed before the postseason. Pierre took over as the starter, replacing Darius Slay, who has since been released.

The former practice squad cornerback has become a reliable option in the secondary for Pittsburgh, and the team is hoping he's available for them once they begin chasing a Lombardi Trophy.

If the Steelers defeat the Browns, or the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, Pittsburgh claims the AFC North crown.

After that, they'd have no reason to push Pierre back onto the field until the postseason. So, they'll hope the extra time to rest pays off.

