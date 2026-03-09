Steelers 2026 Free Agent Tracker: Signings, Contract Details, Former Players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially begun the 2026 NFL season. The disappointment of last year’s campaign is washed away and replaced with optimism.

The Steelers enter their first season under new coaching, as Mike McCarthy begins his first year as the head coach. With general manager Omar Khan still leading the roster construction and nearly $50 million in salary cap space, the organization has plenty of flexibility available to improve the team.

That effort begins with the legal tampering window officially opening, with free agency’s official start 48 hours behind. The Steelers got off to a quick start by re-signing a veteran cornerback, with more moves to come. Check back here for all of the Steelers’ free agent updates.

Steelers Signings

Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback - 1 year, $4 million

The #Steelers have re-signed versatile CB Asante Samuel Jr., sources say, as he gets a 1-year deal.



After signing midseason, the former #Chargers standout appeared in six games and flashed the potential that made him a budding star. Now, back in PIT. pic.twitter.com/2Y9m9ViOcb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Cole Holcome - Linebacker - 2 years, $5 million

The Steelers bring back their second defensive player in free agency, inking the inside linebacker and special teamer. Read more here.

The #Steelers are expected to re-sign LB Cole Holcomb to a 2-year, $5M deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/BdXB5gtwGs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 9, 2026

Former Steelers Players

Former Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was moved once again, marking the second consecutive offseason trade involving the former Pro Bowl defender. This time, the Miami Dolphins sent him to the New York Jets for a seventh-round draft pick. Fitzpatrick reportedly is signing a three-year extension with the Jets as well.

TRADE: Dolphins trading S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Jets in exchange for 2026 7th-round pick. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/R7AwiK19B3 — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

