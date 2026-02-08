Steelers Fan's Guide to Super Bowl LX

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't participating in Super Bowl LX after having been eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Houston Texans nearly a month ago, there's still plenty of storylines relevant to the team.

From several former Steelers appearing on the rosters and coaching staffs of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks to historical implications for the black and gold, the franchise has numerous ties to this year's iteration of the Big Game.

With that, let's dive into everything Steelers fans need to know leading up to kickoff.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in action against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Former Steelers Appearing in Super Bowl LX

Seattle's roster is notably sparse when it comes to former Steelers. Wide receiver Cody White is the only player who carries that distinction, though he was placed on the reserve/injured list with a groin injury on December 30.

As for New England, linebacker Robert Spillane and quarterback Joshua Dobbs are the only two players who have played for Pittsburgh.

Spillane, a defensive captain for New England who is currently questionable to suit up with an ankle injury, signed with the Steelers in February 2019, which was several months after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans.

He went on to play in 50 games for Pittsburgh from 2019 to 2022, racking up 191 tackles and three sacks before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 campaign and later joining the Patriots last offseason.

Dobbs was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers, and he appeared in six contests for the team over two separate stints.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's playing career began in Pittsburgh as well upon being selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He suited up in 51 games for the team, recording 56 tackles with seven sacks during that span.

Patriots Could Snap Tie with Steelers

Entering Super Bowl LX, the Patriots and Steelers are tied for the most Lombardi Trophies in NFL history with six apiece.

Pittsburgh entered the 21st century with four Super Bowl titles, whereas the Patriots had none.

New England crafted perhaps the greatest dynasty in the sport's history behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, though, helping it catch up to the Steelers in swift fashion.

Pittsburgh has either been tied or had sole possession of the most Super Bowl wins in league history since defeating the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL 20 years ago, but that's now at jeopardy.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback (7) Ben Roethlisberger (7) in action against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Pittsburgh won 21-10. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Remembering the Steelers' Fifth Title

Oh, how time flies.

As mentioned earlier, Pittsburgh took down Seattle in the Big Game at Ford Field on February 5, 2006, making it 20 years since the Steelers took home their fifth Lombardi Trophy.

The black and gold took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on a Ben Roethlisberger 1-yard rushing touchdown and never trailed from that point forward, eventually clinching a 21-10 victory.

Hines Ward was named Super Bowl MVP after hauling in five passes for 123 yards and a score, while Jerome Bettis posted 43 rushing yards in the final game of his Hall of Fame career, which took place in his hometown of Detroit.

The Steelers would proceed to win Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals three years later in 2008 before falling to Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

