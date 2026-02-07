Four Super Bowl Players Steelers Can Target in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should be paying close attention to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX. With envious eyes, the overhauling Steelers can get a close look at two groups of extremely talented players and high-functioning teams.

The Steelers should also be doing some final scouting ahead of the upcoming new league year and free agency period. Between the Patriots and the Seahawks alone, there are several enticing players about to hit the open market.

The Steelers need improvements across multiple positions and on both sides of the ball. With roughly $45 million in salary cap space, the organization could target one or multiple of these top Patriots and Seahawks free agents.

Riq Woolen - Steelers Get their No. 2 Cornerback

The Steelers need a number two cornerback behind star defender Joey Porter Jr, who has silenced all the doubters after a shutdown 2025 season. The problem is that there is no clear answer about who the other starting cornerback will be.

Woolen was previously tied to the organization at the trade deadline, and that interest could lead to a free-agent contract this time around. He is a big-bodied, physical corner who struggles with consistency, but when he’s playing, his game can match the physicality and shutdown level Porter Jr. provides.

Rashid Shaheed - The Swiss Army Knife on Offense

There are multiple skill players from the Seahawks that should have the attention of the Steelers, but Rashid Shaheed is the only real option when it comes to top free agent targets. The Steelers were rumored to be in on the blindingly fast receiver and punt returner at this past season’s deadline, but failed to pony up the draft picks that Seattle did.

In free agency, however, the Steelers can dictate the terms and offer Shaheed a generous contract to fill out the wide receiver position and allow whoever else this organization drafts in the 2026 NFL draft to develop at a much more conservative pace behind the top two duo of DK, Metcalf, and Rasheed Shaheed

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thayer Mumford Jr. - O-Line Depth

The right side of the offensive line is one of the team's biggest strengths. The left side, however, is less certain. The future of veteran Isaac Seumalo in Pittsburgh is murky at best, and there is an open competition for the starting left tackle position. Bringing in a player like Mumford would not solve the issues on the left side, but it would give the team the needed depth as they continue to push this offense forward.

Jaylinn Hawkins - New Starter in the Secondary

With uncertainty at the safety position, the Steelers could use a free agent addition to bolster the depth. Enter Jalen Hawkins, who is in the second year of being a very strong player in the New England secondary. He’s coming off a career high in tackles and passes defended, and he could be an excellent running mate alongside the returning DeShon Elliott.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers